A grainy screen issue is impacting some Galaxy S24 users

Some users of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup are reporting the phone’s display appears to have a grainy texture to it, which is more noticeable in dark and grey backgrounds.

At first, it was speculated it had just affected the Galaxy S24 Ultra due to its new Gorilla glass screen. But, a poll was conducted on Reddit, which received 358 responses, saw 151 users saying they have also experienced a grainy texture on their S24 and S24+ screens. This indicates the grainy texture issue is possibly present on the entire S24 lineup.

First reported by Android Police, user ‘erodeloeht’ on Reddit even put the Galaxy S24 Ultra under a microscope and discovered that the subpixel intensity was not uniform at 10 percent brightness. At 30 percent, the non-uniformity was found to be less. At 50 percent, the subpixel density was found to be uniform across the entire display. The results of this test leave many users to believe the grainy texture is the result of the non-uniform subpixel intensity at lower brightnesses and that this is a hardware issue.

The grainy texture isn’t too noticeable unless you look at your phone relatively close up, but still, the issue is a cause for concern considering the high price of Samsung’s flagship smartphone. Android Police reports that some users have been able to get a replacement phone that did not have any issues, while others have been forced to escalate the issue with Samsung support.

This isn’t the first problem the Galaxy S24 screen has run into. Users of the Galaxy S24 Ultra reported recently that the display’s colours look washed out. A vividness slider is reportedly in the works to address this concern.

Judging by initial reports, the grainy screen texture appears to be a limited issue and not widespread on every phone. Despite a couple of issues, the S24 lineup’s displays are impressive, especially the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display, thanks to its scratch-resistant and anti-reflective Corning Gorilla Armor display.

For what it’s worth, MobileSyrup‘s Dean Daley hasn’t encountered any issues with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display. For Dean’s review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, click here.

Source: Reddit ‘erodeloeht’

Via: Android Police