Here’s our first look at The Last of Us Season 2 set in B.C.

Our first look at the B.C. production of the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us has arrived.

In the series’ official subreddit, user ‘breadfruitworrywitc’h shared a photo from a supermarket called Greenplace Market in Kamloops. Last year, it was confirmed that filming would begin on February 12th, so this is likely the first of many set photos to come imminently.

Notably, Greenplace Market was taken straight out of The Last of Us Part II PS4 game upon which Season 2 is based. The section in particular comes early in the game when Ellie and her friend Dina are on patrol in a frigid Jackson, Wyoming, and players learn about the gameplay mechanics in and around the supermarket.

First look at supposed #The Last of Us set 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGqqofUMFD — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) February 11, 2024

It’s worth noting that Canmore, Alberta stood in for Jackson in the series’ first season, and stars Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey’s (Ellie) even told us it was their favourite place to visit. However, the full production of The Last of Us Season 2 is set to take place across B.C., including in Vancouver. Given that much of the story is set in Seattle, that certainly makes sense, although it’s unclear why production didn’t return to Canmore for the Jackson scenes, at the very least.

As it stands, we don’t know much about Season 2 beyond it being the first of multiple planned seasons adapting The Last of Us Part II. The sequel has a far larger scope than the original, both in terms of cast of characters and structure, so it remains to be seen how that will translate to TV.

What we do know, however, is some key casting details. Over the past month, HBO has confirmed actors for several roles, including Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Isabel Merced (Dina) Young Mazino (Jesse), and Canada’s Catherine O’Hara as a yet-to-be-revealed character. Of course, Pascal and Ramsey will also return.

Additionally, HBO has revealed that in addition to series creators and showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, some of the other directors on Season 2 include Succession‘s Mark Mylod and Loki‘s Kate Herron.

A release window for The Last of Us Season 2 has not yet been revealed. However, a PS5 remaster of The Last of Us Part II was released a few weeks ago to tide everyone over — read our full review here. Additionally, comments from Druckmann in a new documentary on the making of The Last of Us Part II suggest that a third game is on the way.

Image credit: HBO