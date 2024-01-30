The Samsung Galaxy S24’s ‘Vivid’ colour option may not be working

Some users with their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series are reporting washed-out-looking colours on their devices.

First reported by SamMobile, a few users noticed the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 6.8-inch AMOLED display’s colours seemed washed-out compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Users on the Samsung Community forums speculated at first it was because of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new Gorilla glass that makes the screen very anti-reflective. But a post on Reddit found that it is most likely because of a software bug with the ‘Vivid’ colour option in the phone’s display settings.

The post on Reddit compares the S21 Ultra and S24 Ultra’s Vivid colour options. The 21 Ultra clearly shows a difference in colour saturation when the setting is enabled, while the S24 Ultra seems unaffected by enabling the setting.

As per a post from a Galaxy S24+ user reporting the same issue, Samsung Support confirmed that it is a bug and will be fixed in a future software release. A Reddit user who supposedly works at Samsung Electronics USA says they hope the issue will be fixed in the company’s February update but hasn’t received official confirmation.

It’s unclear if this bug affects all Samsung Galaxy S24 devices or just some S24+ and S24 Ultra devices. But hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launches on January 31st. For our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy S24 series, click here. Follow this link here for a full comparison of the Galaxy 23 Ultra and Galaxy 24 Ultra.

Source: Reddit, (2) Via: SamMobile