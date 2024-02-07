Transit riders in the GTA will get fare integration starting February 26th

Ontario has expanded its fare integration plan to include transit lines in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The “One Fare” program will allow transit riders to use multiple transit lines, including GO, on one payment.

According to Metrolinx’s website, trips started on local transit will have a two-hour transfer window when switching lines. Transfers for trips starting with Go Transit will last three hours.

To access this, users must have a Presto, debit or credit card. Users can also use the payment methods from mobile wallets or Presto in Google Wallet, which will automatically apply the discount.

Unfortunately, Apple users still can’t add a transit pass to their digital wallets, but they can pay for their trip through an accepted payment card on Apple Pay. iPhone users can also use the Presto app to top-up their balance through near field communication (NFC).

Metrolinx added Apple Pay and credit card payments to various transit lines in August 2022 and debit cards in May 2023.

“Riders approached for fare inspection will need to tap the card, phone or watch used on the inspection device,” Metrolinx notes on its website.

In order to get discounted rides, transit users have to tap on and off with the same payment method. Those who don’t will pay the double fare, which can also happen accidentally through card clash.

This occurs when people tap more than one payment option for their trip.

For example, if a customer has a physical card attached to their phone with a cardholder but intends to use a mobile payment method to pay for their trip, the reader might not pick up the mobile payment.

This is because readers pick up the payment methods that are closest to it. In this instance, users who tap off with their mobile payment will pay for two rides. Card clash can also occur when users tap their whole wallets on a payment device to pay for a ride.

The program will begin on February 26th and apply to the TTC, GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay and York Region Transit. The Province previously eliminated fares between GO Transit and several transit lines in the Greater Golden Horseshoe in March 2022.

According to the Ontario government, the expansion will save riders an average of $1,600 each year.

The Presto app is available on iOS and Android.

Updated February 7th, 2024, 3:47pm ET: The article has been updated with additional information.

Source: Metrolinx, TTC, Government of Ontario