You can now use your debit card on almost every transit line in Ontario

The Ontario government says transit users in the province can now travel with nearly every agency by tapping their debit cards on a Presto device.

This includes riders using Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit.

The payment method is also available on paratransit services through Burlington, Durham Region, Hamilton, York Region, Oakville, and Ottawa.

“We are thrilled to bring our customers yet another way to pay their transit fare with the addition of debit payment now accepted on Presto devices across participating transit agencies,” Barclay Hancock, Metrolinx’s chief payments officer, said.

Presto launched the ability for riders to tap using credit cards in August 2022 and has since amassed a million card taps.

Users can also use their credit and debit cards through their smartphones and smartwatches. However, users should be careful to avoid card clash, an action that sees users charged twice for a trip.

Of course, the TTC is still not on this list. Users travelling with the agency can only tap their Presto cards to pay for services. The Ontario government says it’s working with the agency, and the ability to use debit and credit payments should arrive by summer.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Government of Ontario