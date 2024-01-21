Telecom news roundup: customer complaints from Rogers mark a 15-year first [Jan. 13-19]

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) received nearly 2,900 customer complaints about Rogers in the last year, marking a 15-year first.

More details, as well as a roundup of other telecom news from the past week, are outlined below.

Business

Rogers received the most customer complaints under the CCTS’ 2022-23 report.

Ookla’s most recent Speedtest Global Index Market Analysis revealed Bell to be the fastest mobile operator in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Telus now supports eSIM Carrier Activation for iPhone.

Telus’ Mobility for Good program now includes a $35/10GB plan option.

Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers are retiring as board directors for Rogers as part of a “private settlement.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order at several Canadian carriers.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is developing a policy to limit students’ cellphone use in class.

A joint project between the Canadian Internet Registration Authority and National Capital FreeNet will bring free internet to low-income communities in Ottawa.

Bell will rebrand The Source stores to “Best Buy Express” locations.

SaskTel has expanded its 5G network to more than 40 cell sites covering rural communities and highway corridors in Saskatchewan.

Government

The federal government and the Province of B.C. are investing $600,000 to bring high-speed internet to 140 households in sḵelhp (formerly Saltery Bay) and Lund.

Deals

Public Mobile is offering its Canada-U.S. plan for $55/month on a 90-day subscription.

The Telus-owned provider is also offering a $50/60GB 5G plan for a limited time.

Public Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G holiday plan is now available in Québec.

Koodo is offering some existing customers $65/75GB and $70/120GB plans. More details are available here.

