Samsung Galaxy S24 series pricing and availability in Canada

Samsung has finally unveiled its Galaxy S24 series. Pre-orders for the new devices start January 17th and the devices will be available for purchase starting January 31st. As usual, Samsung will have the new smartphones available at Samsung Experience Stores, retail partners, and carriers in Canada.

Below is a breakdown of how much you can expect to pay for the new devices, along with any pre-order deals we find. Keep an eye on this page as we’ll continue to update it as more carriers go live with pricing.

Samsung

As always, let’s start with buying directly from the manufacturer. Here are Samsung’s prices for the Galaxy S24 Series:

Galaxy S24

128GB – $1,099.99

256GB – $1,179.99

Galaxy S24+

256GB – $1,399.99

512GB – $1,959.99

Galaxy S24 Ultra

256GB – $1,799.99

512GB – $1,959.99

1TB – $2,279.99

It’s also worth noting which colour options are out there. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are available in ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Marble Gray,’ ‘Cobalt Violet’ and ‘Amber Yellow,’ along with exclusive options on Samsung’s website, ‘Jade Green,’ ‘Sapphire Blue’ and ‘Sandstone Orange.’

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in the following colours: ‘Titanium Gray,’ ‘Titanium Black,’ ‘Titanium Violet’ and ‘Titanium Yellow,’ along with Samsung web-exclusive ‘Titanium Green,’ ‘Titanium Blue’ and ‘Titanium Orange.’

While we don’t know all the pre-orders yet (check back later for updates on this!), we do know that Samsung is offering a $100 e-voucher to those who register for the Unpacked event.

Carriers

Carrier pre-order details and pricing will be added here as it becomes available.

For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024, follow this link.

More to come…