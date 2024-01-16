Telus adds $35/10GB plan to Mobility for Good program

Telus has added a second wireless plan under its Mobility for Good program.

The initiative gives low-income seniors, youth aging out of foster care, and government-assisted refugees access to discounted wireless services.

Previously, the program only offered a $25/month plan with 3GB of data. Telus has now added a second option that offers 10GB of data for $35/month.

“The Mobility for Good program enables these individuals to stay in touch with friends and vital support networks, search for somewhere to live, find education and job opportunities, and build credit,” a Telus spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Telus’ website, youth aging out of foster care might also be able to access a free smartphone. Low-income seniors must receive a Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) of $6,500 or more annually to qualify for the program.

More information is available on Telus’ website.

Image credit: Shutterstock