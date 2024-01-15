Public Mobile changes prices of 5G plans to offer 90-day Canada-U.S. option for $55/month

Public Mobile has made several price changes to its 5G plans.

Let’s start with the positive. The Telus-owned carrier is now offering its Canada-U.S. plan for $55/month with a 90-day subscription. The three-month subscription price was previously listed as $60/month, allowing for $10 in monthly savings instead of the original $5. The monthly rate remains $65/month.

The plan comes with 60GB of 5G data, with speeds up to 250Mbps, to use in Canada and the U.S. Unlimited minutes, messaging, international text, and picture messaging are also included. Public Mobile’s website doesn’t list the plan as including unlimited data.

Now, on to the not-so-positive. Public Mobile replaced its Boxing Week plans with ones that have higher monthly price points but a lot less data.

It’s now offering 20GB of 5G data for $45 in a monthly plan or $40/month with a 90-day subscription. This option replaces the previously offered $40/75GB plan.

Similarly, the data on its other 5G plan dropped to 30GB for $55 in a monthly plan or $50/month with a 90-day subscription. This plan replaces the $50/100GB option.

These two plans are the only ones listed as offering unlimited data. When customers reach the allotted amount of 5G data, speeds will drop from up to 250Mbps to 512Kbps.

More information is available on Public Mobile’s website.