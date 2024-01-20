Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [Jan. 15-21]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

Late Bloomer [Crave Original]

Crave release date: January 19th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Up-and-coming content Sikh creator Jasmeet Dutta tries to balance his ambitions with his family and community commitments.

Late Bloomer was created by Guelph, Ontario YouTuber Jasmeet Raina (“Jus Reign) and stars Raina, Baljinder Singh Atwal (Des Pardes), Sandeep Bali and Ashley Ganger (Grand Army). The series was also shot in and around Toronto.

Stream Late Bloomer here.

On the Roam

Crave release date: January 18th, 2024 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Travel documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Aquaman star Jason Momoa travels across the U.S. in search of art, adventure and friendship.

Stream On the Roam here.

Disney+

Death and Other Details [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: January 16th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Mystery drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

A woman on a luxury cruise liner becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

Death and Other Details was Heidi Cole McAdams (The 100) and Mike Weiss (Chicago P.D.) and stars Violett Beane (The Flash), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Lauren Patton (Blue Bloods) and Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass).

Stream Death and Other Details here.

Netflix

American Nightmare [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 17th, 2024

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (43 to 45 minutes each)

Based on the “real-life Gone Girl” case, this documentary examines a couple after the apparent kidnapping — and subsequent reappearance — of the girlfriend.

Stream American Nightmare here.

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 19th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Seven episodes (42 to 46 minutes each)

Single people with autism search for the perfect partner.

Stream Love on the Spectrum here.

Prime Video

Hazbo Hotel [Prime Video]

Prime Video Canada release date: January 19th, 2024 (first four episodes, two new episodes on Thursdays)

Genre: Adult animated musical comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (42 to 46 minutes each)

Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell, opens a hotel for demons so they can be rehabilitated and accepted into Heaven.

Hazbo Hotel was created by Vivienne Medrano (Helluva Boss) and features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice: The Musical), Keith David (Gargoyles), Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) and Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls on Broadway).

Stream Hazbo Hotel here. It’s worth noting that the entire first episode is available for free on YouTube for a limited time.

