Rogers sisters involved in legal action against company retire from board under ‘private settlement’

Two members of the Rogers family are retiring as board directors from the telecom company that bears their family name.

Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers made the decision “as part of a private settlement between members of the Rogers family,” a press release states.

The two sisters took the telecom giant to court over their belief the company was withholding documents from them. The information reportedly related to Rogers’ $26-billion Shaw takeover. In their filing to B.C.’s Supreme Court, the sisters stated that the lack of access stopped them from completing their jobs. The legal action reignited a family feud that saw Tony Staffieri become Rogers’ CEO last year.

“With our family differences now settled, we both believe this is the appropriate time to retire from the Rogers Communications board,” the sisters said in a press release. “We remain proud and committed shareholders of the company and look forward to supporting its success in the future. In the words of our late father, the best is yet to come.”

Rogers-Hixon joined the board in 2002 and has served as the deputy chair since 2008. Rogers joined the board in 2008 and chaired the ESG committee since 2021.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers