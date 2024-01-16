Telus now supports eSIM Carrier Activation for iPhone

Telus announced that it and flanker brand Koodo now support online and in-store eSIM Carrier Activation for iPhone.

The feature is available to Telus and Koodo customers with a compatible iPhone running iOS 17.2 or later. In an email sent to MobileSyrup, Telus highlighted two ways that customers can take advantage of the feature.

First, customers who buy a new iPhone from Telus can select eSIM at checkout. Telus says it will digitally send an eSIM to the iPhone during the initial setup, avoiding the need for physical vouchers.

The second way is that customers can bring their existing, compatible iPhone and “instantly” activate an eSIM on a new line “within minutes.” Telus requires customers to enter the EID of their device to do this.

Telus notes that Koodo customers can take advantage of eSIM Carrier Activation at retail locations but didn’t mention if they could do so online. MobileSyrup has reached out for clarification.

This is the latest eSIM addition that Telus has made. Back in November, the carrier launched an online eSIM management tool that allowed customers to transfer their number to a new eSIM, convert a physical SIM to eSIM, and more.

Customers can learn more about Telus’ eSIM support here.