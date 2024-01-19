Galaxy S24 camera features are coming to 2023 Samsung flagships

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S24 series earlier this week.

Like every Samsung release, the handsets include several new camera features. And, of course, some of those are coming to existing Galaxy phones.

These features include improved Single Take, creating long-exposure photos using motion photos, and the ability to add ‘estimated’ colour to black-and-white and grayscale images. Further, HDR video support in social media apps, cross-device video editing on Galaxy tablets and laptops, and more will come to older Galaxy phones.

Samsung previously announced that several Galaxy AI features are coming to the Galaxy Fold 5, Flip 5, and the S23 series. It’s likely the camera features arrive with this update in the first half of 2024.

Improved Single Take allows users to specify a zoom level before shooting, including the 5x optical camera. It also allows for pet recognition. Motion Photo lets users apply more frames to create long-exposure photos.

We’ll explore these features and more with our full review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Source: Samsung (South Korean community forum) Via: Android Authority