Halo TV series’ Master Chief actor says ‘Master Cheeks’ sex scene was ‘a huge mistake’

I find Paramount+’s Halo TV series genuinely painful to watch.

The visual effects are bad, the plot makes very little sense in the context of the game series’ universe and in general, it just doesn’t feel like an even close-to-good adaptation of the long-running video game series.

The Halo video game series means a lot to me, and it’s not fun to watch its TV adaptation butcher everything that makes it compelling.

And it appears British Columbia’s Pablo Schreiber, who plays the iconic Master Chief in the TV show, might feel the same way — at least to some extent. But first, here’s some context: in a shockingly out-of-character move, there’s an episode in Season 1 where the Master Chief has sex with human covenant spy Makee.

In an interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Schreiber said, “I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to.”

That said, Schreiber is on board with the decision to remove Master Chief’s helmet in the TV show.

“One thing I learned very early on is that there’s as many different opinions in the Halo universe as there are Halo fans. So obviously, you’re not going to be able to please everybody. But what I would say is that we are tailoring an entertainment experience that’s tailored to the medium that it’s for,” said Schreiber during the interview.

On the plus side, Season 2 of Halo seems poised to be a back-to-basics realignment for the TV series, focusing on Master Chief and his Spartan allies battling the covenant on the planet Reach. Hopefully, Paramount and Microsoft took the ample criticism surrounding season 1 to heart.

Image credit: Paramount

Source: SFX Magazine Via: GamesRadar