Google might have plans to launch a green Pixel 8 Pro soon

If the official @madebygoogle X (formerly Twitter) account’s recent post is any indication, Google may launch a green Pixel 8 Pro on Thursday, January 25th.

The binary post, which reads, “Fresh year, fresh drop,’ features the ‘Bay’ Pixel 8 Pro being scribbled with green, hinting that a new colour is likely coming.

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024

Those interested can sign up for more information about the new ‘Minty Fresh’ colour on Google’s website. The website also mentions that street artist @itsaliving will be painting a mural in downtown New York City on January 25th related to whatever Google is cooking up.

In the past, Google has offered green Pixel devices with the Pixel 5, Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7, so it’s not surprising to see the colour return.

The Pixel 8 Pro is currently available in ‘Bay,’ ‘Obsidian’ and ‘Porcelain.’

For more on the Pixel 8 Pro, check out Dean Daley’s review from last year.

Source: @madebygoogle