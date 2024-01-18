You won’t need a Galaxy S24 to enjoy most Galaxy AI features

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S24 series on Wednesday with a major focus on the suite of AI features dubbed Galaxy AI. And while Galaxy AI was the darling of the show, it turns out you won’t need to upgrade to an S24 to get the features.

Samsung confirmed in a statement to Android Authority that it would bring “many” Galaxy AI features to older devices:

“Many of the Galaxy AI features introduced on Galaxy S24 will also be supported on previous models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within 1H 2024. Please stay tuned for more details.”

Android Authority also notes that the devices listed by Samsung are first in line to get One UI 6.1. That update will likely include the Galaxy AI features and should arrive within the first half of 2024.

The good news here is if you have one of the above devices, you don’t need to upgrade to get Galaxy AI. The bad news is we don’t know which Galaxy AI features will come to older phones and which will be exclusive to the S24 series. I think it’s a safe guess that the features that use on-device processing won’t make their way to older devices since those features likely leverage the AI capabilities of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Galaxy AI features that require an internet connection (i.e. most of them), on the other hand, should work fine on older devices since some or all of the processing is performed off-device.

In other Galaxy AI news, the fine print on Samsung’s website revealed that the company will only provide the features for free until the end of 2025. After that, users will need to pay up to keep the AI flowing.

Source: Android Authority