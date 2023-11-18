Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 13-19]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: November 17th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

This documentary examines the life and career of actor, filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry (Madea).

Stream Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 17th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Monster

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

After the events of 2014’s Godzilla, two siblings work to uncover their family’s relationship to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Set in the Godzilla and King Kong shared ‘Monsterverse’ universe of media, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was created by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) and stars Kurt Russell (Escape from New York), Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49), Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Kiersey Clemons (Dope) and Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento).

Stream Monarch: Legacy of Monsters here.

Stream For All Mankind here.

An Apple TV+ subscription now costs $12.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Blue Beetle

Original theatrical release date: August 18th, 2023

Crave release date: November 17th, 2023

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

When Jaime Reyes finds himself attached to a superpowered alien relic, he must use his new abilities to stop an evil businesswoman and save his family.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Blue Beetle was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) and stars Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through), Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2), George Lopez (George Lopez) and Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking).

Stream Blue Beetle here.

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 4) [Crave Original]

Crave release date: November 16th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)

Eleven new Canadian drag queens compete for $100,000 and the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor return as judges, while this season features guests like Canadian music duo Tegan and Sara.

Stream Canada’s Drag Race here.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

Crave release date: November 15th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes

This documentary tells the story of David Holmes, the stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter movies who became paralyzed, and his life in the years that followed. Besides Holmes and his family, the documentary features Radcliffe himself and explores their lifelong bond.

Stream David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

A Murder at the End of the World [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: November 14th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

An amateur detective must solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

A Murder at the End of the World was created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij (The OA) and stars Emma Corrin (The Crown), Marling, Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) and Clive Owen (Children of Men).

Stream A Murder at the End of the World here.

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 2) [Star Original]

Original FX run: September 12th, 2023 to November 14th, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: November 15th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 15 episodes (21 to 46 minutes each)

The storied Welsh football club enters a new season.

The series features members of the team and their families as well as club co-owners (and Vancouver’s own) Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and appearances from the likes of King Charles III and McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny co-stars Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson.

Stream Welcome to Wrexham here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

The Crown (Season 6 — Part 1) [Netflix Original]

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage during the final weeks of Diana’s life and a monarchal reckoning.

The Crown was created by Peter Morgan (The Queen) and stars Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake), Claire Foy (Women Talking), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread).

Netflix Canada release date: November 17th, 2023

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Four episodes (39 to 56 minutes each)

Stream The Crown here. Note that Part 2 of the sixth and final season premieres on December 14th.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 17th, 2023

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Eight episodes (27 to 28 minutes each)

After meeting the girl of his dreams, Canadian teenager Scott Pilgrim finds himself forced to fight her seven evil exes.

Based on London, Ontario artist Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series of the same name, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was developed by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) and features the return of the entire cast of 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, including Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera (Scott), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona), Satya Bhabha (Matthew), Kieran Culkin (Wallace), Chris Evans (Lucas), Anna Kendrick (Stacey) and Brie Larson (Envy).

Stream Scott Pilgrim Takes Off here.

Stamped from the Beginning [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 17th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Author and professor Ibram X. Kendi (How to be an Antiracist) explores the history of racist ideas in America.

Stream Stamped from the Beginning here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

