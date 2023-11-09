Telus adds Mexico to its Canada/U.S. plan

Telus’ Canada-U.S. plan can now be used in Mexico.

The company added the country to its $105/month unlimited plan. The addition hasn’t led to a price increase.

The plan offers 150GB of 5G+ data (with speeds up to 2Gbps). Afterwards, customers can access unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps.

Users also have access to unlimited talk and text, as well as unlimited international texting.

Customers can bring their own devices or purchase phones from the company. New activations, or those upgrading their device on a two-year payment plan, can save $10/month for 24 months.

Telus is the last of the big three to offer such a plan for Mexico. Rogers added the option in July, and Bell followed in September.

More information is available on Telus’ website.