Tiffany is releasing a collection of expensive Pokémon jewellery

Tiffany & Co. and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham are working on a new Pokémon line. The line contains nine pieces, each of which are pendant-shaped like Pokémon.

The six pendants cost $1,290 (roughly $1,780 CAD) each, featuring Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Cubone and Mew. These are oxidized sterling silver pendants with diamond accents.

The Pikachu pendant is made of 18-karat yellow gold with diamond accents and is available in two sizes. The small Pikachu costs $9,900 (roughly $13,667 CAD), and the larger one costs $29,000 (roughly $40,036 CAD).

The silver pendants come in a packaged blue box with Tiffany x Arsham Studio x Pokémon branding. The other more expensive Pikachu pendant will come in a Tiffany Blue Pokéball.

The Pokémon jewellery reimagines Arsham’s Pokémon art exhibition, A Ripple in Time, which debuted last year in Tokyo.

The collection releases on November 29th, but it’s unclear if it will launch in Canada.

Source: Video Games Chronicle