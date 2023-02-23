Galaxy Watch 5 series to gain advanced cycle-tracking features soon

Samsung has teamed up with Natural Cycles to bring advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking to the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Natural Cycles was founded in 2013, and provides an effective, natural method of birth control that is delivered in the form of an app. It uses a smart algorithm that is sensitive to subtle patterns in a woman’s cycle to determine daily fertility, based on basal body temperature and period data.

Now, with the Samsung partnership, it’s the first time that Natural Cycle’s innovative algorithm has been adapted for a smartwatch, allowing Samsung’s Watch 5 series to offer users more detailed insight into their menstrual cycle.

“As a company that’s grounded in science and technology, we are excited to partner with Samsung to deliver a premium experience that pushes women’s wellness forward,” said Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, co-founder and co-CEO of Natural Cycles, in a press release.

The algorithm, paired with Samsung Watch 5 series’ new infrared temperature sensor allows for a sensor highly accurate overview of skin temperature changes as well as users’ menstrual cycle. All data is encrypted and stored on the user’s device itself, giving users more control of their wellness data and better peace of mind.

“Consumers can now easily track their menstrual cycle right from their wrist, combining Natural Cycles’ innovative fertility technology with Samsung’s superior temperature sensor to provide a more holistic understanding of their wellbeing,” said Hon Pak, vice president and head of digital health team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is another demonstration of Samsung’s open collaboration philosophy with other industry leaders to create better wellness experiences.”

The new skin temperature-based Cycle Tracking features will be available through the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro within Q2, 2023. The feature will be available in Canada and 32 other markets.

It’s worth noting that one of the marquee features of 2022’s Apple Watch Series 8 is its temperature sensing, allowing for more advanced cycle tracking for women. The temperature-sensing functionality can also indicate other illnesses or changes that affect your sleep. Learn more about the Apple Watch Series 8 and its features here.

Check out Samsung’s press release about the feature here.

Source: Samsung