Samsung is aiming for the ‘smartest AI phones’ with the Galaxy S24 series

Google’s recent Made By Google event was dominated by the Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro, and the devices’ AI capabilities, like Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance, and more, made possible by the Tensor G3 chip and Google Cloud.

However, Samsung reportedly wants to overtake Pixel in the smartphone AI race with its upcoming S24 series, making the series of devices the “smartest AI phones,” according to SamMobile and its sources.

The company is reportedly lifting features from popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard, in addition to text-to-image generation using generative AI.

Samsung will also reportedly improve its virtual assistant, Bixby, with more natural conversation skills and speech-to-text functionality boosted by generative AI. This might convince more Samsung users to use Bixby instead of relying on Google Assistant.

Further, SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy S24 series will also boast faster performance, thanks to the new Exynos and Snapdragon chips under the hood. These chips could outperform the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chipset in AI-related tasks.

In addition to its own developments, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will also offer nifty AI tools, such as ‘Zoom Anyplace,’ powered by Samsung’s 200-megapixel image sensor, generative AI for text, voice and image inputs to form creative content and intelligent responses, personalized AI responses and more..

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in early 2024.

Source: SamMobile