New on Disney+ Canada: August 2023

Disney has released the full slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada this July.

Subscribers can tune in and watch BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, the season 3 premiere of Only Murders In The Building, new Futurama episodes and more.

August 2nd

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)

Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episode)

August 4th

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

Bull Shark Bandits

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Return of the White Shark

Saved From a Shark

Shark Eat Shark

August 5th

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 7th

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

August 8th

Only Murders In The Building – Season 3 Premiere

August 9th

A Town Without Seasons (S1)

Moving (S1, Seven-Episode Premiere)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S4)

August 11th

Jagged Mind

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

August 12th

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 14th

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

August 15th

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 16th

Miguel Wants to Fight

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

Firebuds (S1)

August 18th

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

Shark Below Zero

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

When Sharks Attack 360 (S1)

When Sharks Attack… And Why (S1)

August 19th

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 21st

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

August 22nd

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 23rd

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

Star Wars: Ashoka Season 1

August 25th

Vacation Friends 2 – Premiere

The Squad: Home Run (Antigang: La Relève)

Cinderella 4K Remaster

August 26th

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 28th

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)

August 29th

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (Two-Episode Premiere)

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 30th

Fx’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 Premiere

Adamas (S1)

Impuros (S4)

FX’s Justified: City Primeval (S1)

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

NCT 127: The Lost Boys (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, New Episodes)

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

A full list of Disney+ releases in Canada for July can be found here.

Image credit: Disney