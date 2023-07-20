New on Disney+ Canada: August 2023

Disney has released the full slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada this July.
Subscribers can tune in and watch BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, the season 3 premiere of Only Murders In The Building, new Futurama episodes and more.
August 2nd
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)
- Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episode)
August 4th
- The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump
- Bull Shark Bandits
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
- Return of the White Shark
- Saved From a Shark
- Shark Eat Shark
August 5th
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
August 7th
- Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
- Futurama (S11, New Episode)
August 8th
- Only Murders In The Building – Season 3 Premiere
August 9th
- A Town Without Seasons (S1)
- Moving (S1, Seven-Episode Premiere)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S4)
August 11th
- Jagged Mind
- Barnyard Olympics
- Donald’s Cousin Gus
- Donald’s Nephews
- Flying Jalopy
- Goofy and Wilbur
- Mickey’s Steam-Roller
August 12th
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
August 14th
- Futurama (S11, New Episode)
- Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)
- Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
August 15th
- Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)
August 16th
- Miguel Wants to Fight
- Moving (S1, New Episodes)
- Firebuds (S1)
August 18th
- LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
- Shark Below Zero
- Sharkcano: Hawaii
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground
- When Sharks Attack 360 (S1)
- When Sharks Attack… And Why (S1)
August 19th
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
August 21st
- Futurama (S11, New Episode)
- Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
August 22nd
- Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)
August 23rd
- Moving (S1, New Episodes)
- Star Wars: Ashoka Season 1
August 25th
- Vacation Friends 2 – Premiere
- The Squad: Home Run (Antigang: La Relève)
- Cinderella 4K Remaster
August 26th
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
August 28th
- Futurama (S11, New Episode)
- Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
- Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)
August 29th
- FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (Two-Episode Premiere)
- Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)
August 30th
- Fx’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 Premiere
- Adamas (S1)
- Impuros (S4)
- FX’s Justified: City Primeval (S1)
- Moving (S1, New Episodes)
- NCT 127: The Lost Boys (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, New Episodes)
Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
