New on Netflix Canada: August 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in August 2023.

Highlights include Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Untold Volume 3, Heart of Stone and Heartstopper Season 2.

Coming Soon

Guns & Gulaabs — Netflix Series

Risqué Business: Taiwan — Netflix Series

August 1st

Untold: Volume 3 — Netflix Documentary (New Untold Stories weekly)

47 Metres Down

The Angry Birds Movie

Coming to America

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Rush Hour

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11

The Sweetest Thing

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Two Weeks Notice

August 2nd

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough — Netflix Documentary

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — Netflix Documentary

Scream (1996)

Soulcatcher — Netflix Film

August 3rd

Head to Head — Netflix Film

Heartstopper: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Last Hours of Mario Blondo — Netflix Documentary

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead — Netflix Film

August 4th

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — Netflix Series

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 — Netflix Series

August 7th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — Netflix Family

August 8th

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Untold Johnny Football — Netflix Documentary

Zombieverse — Netflix Series

August 9th

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — Netflix Documentary

August 10th

Jagun Jagun

The Lost City

Marry My Dead Body — Netflix Film

The Matrix Resurrection

Mech Cadets — Netflix Family

Painkiller — Netflix Series

August 11th

Down for Love — Netflix Documentary

Heart of Stone — Netflix Film

August 12th

Behind Your Touch — Netflix Series

August 15th

Jared Fried: 37 and Single — Netflix Documentary

The Mummy

Untold: Hall of Shame — Netflix Documentary

August 16th

At Home With The Furys — Netflix Series

The Chosen One — Netflix Series

Depp V Heard — Netflix Documentary

August 17th

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The Upshaws: Part 4 — Netflix Series

August 18th

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles — Netflix Film

Mask Girl — Netflix Series

The Monkey King — Netflix Family

August 22nd

Lighthouse — Netflix Series

Untold: Swamp Kings — Netflix Documentary

August 23rd

The Big Short

Destined with You — Netflix Series

Squared Love Everlasting — Netflix Film

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series

August 24th

Baki Hanma: Season 2, Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Ragnarok: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Who is Erin Carter 2 — Netflix Series

August 25th

Compulsion

Killer Book Club — Netflix Film

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — Netflix Film

August 30th

The Departed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — Netflix Documentary

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins — Netflix Series

August 31st

Choose Love — Netflix Film

Karate Sheep: Season 2 — Netflix Family

One Piece — Netflix Series

