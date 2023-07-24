New on Crave: August 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in August in Canada.
Highlights for the month include Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Rap Sh!t Season 2, Billions Season 7, and more.
August 1st
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 12
- Dark Side Of The Ring, Season 4, Episode 9
- Origins Of Hip Hop Season 1
August 3rd
- And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 8
- Warrior Season 3, Episode 8
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 9
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 13
- Ontario Racing Unfiltered Episode 3
August 4th
- How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 2
- Simulant
- 65
- The Dishwasher
- The Journals Of Knud Rasmussen
- Rhymes For Young Ghouls
- Paco
- Good Morning Chuck Season 1
- The Chi Season 6, Episode 1 *Season 6 Premiere*
- Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 6
- East Harbour Heroes Season 1
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 14
- Natural Born Killers
- Minx Season 2, Episode 3
- Heels Season 2, Episode 2
- One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
- Superbad
- Blizzard
- Monkey Beach
August 5th
- Cocomelon
August 6th
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty *Season 2 Premiere*
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 15
August 7th
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 16
August 8th
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 17
- Dark Side Of The Ring, Season 4, Episode 10 *Season Finale*
August 9th
- Fantastic Friends Season 2
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 18
August 10th
- Rap Sh!t *Season 2 Premiere*
- And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 9
- Warrior Season 3, Episode 9
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 10
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 19
August 11th
- How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 3
- Summering
- Alice, Darling
- She Said
- Farming For Love Season 1
- Billions Season 7, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*
- The Chi Season 6, Episode 2
- Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 7
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 20
- Minx Season 2, Episode 4
- Heels Season 2, Episode 3
- The Boy Who Smells Like Fish
August 13th
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 2
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 21
August 14th
- Framing Agnes *Documentary*
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 22
August 15th
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 23
August 17th
- And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 10
- Warrior Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale*
- Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 3
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 24
August 18th
- How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 4
- Living
- Armageddon Time
- Pillow Talk Season 2
- Billions Season 7, Episode 2
- The Chi Season 6, Episode 3
- Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 8
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 25
- Seriously Red
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Minx Season 2, Episode 5
- Heels Season 2, Episode 4
- Sleepless In Seatle
- Two Weeks Notice
- Sweetness In The Belly
August 20th
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 3
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 26
August 21st
- Subjects Of Desire *Documentary*
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 27
August 22nd
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 28
August 23rd
- Bs High *Documentary*
August 24th
- And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 11 *Season Finale*
- Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 4
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 29
August 25th
- How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 5
- The Silent Twins
- Pets & Pickers Season 2
- Somebody’s Hiding Something Season 1a
- Billions Season 7, Episode 3
- The Chi Season 6, Episode 4
- Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 9 *Season Finale*
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 30
- Air Force One
- The Bucket List
- Jesus Revolution
- Michael Clayton
- Minx Season 2, Episode 6
- Heels Season 2, Episode 5
- Four Christmases
August 27th
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 4
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 31 *Season Finale*
August 28th
- All Light, Everywhere *documentary*
- Ontario Racing Unfiltered Episode 4
- Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 32 *reunion*
August 31st
- Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 5
A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: Crave