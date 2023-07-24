fbpx
New on Crave: August 2023

Canadian titles for the month include Dark Side Of The Ring Season 4, Good Morning Chuck Season 1, Farming For Love Season 1, and more

Karandeep Oberoi
Jul 24, 20235:27 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in August in Canada.

Highlights for the month include Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Rap Sh!t Season 2, Billions Season 7, and more.

August 1st

  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 12
  • Dark Side Of The Ring, Season 4, Episode 9
  • Origins Of Hip Hop Season 1

August 3rd

  • And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 8
  • Warrior Season 3, Episode 8
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 9
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 13
  • Ontario Racing Unfiltered Episode 3

August 4th

  • How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 2
  • Simulant
  • 65
  • The Dishwasher
  • The Journals Of Knud Rasmussen
  • Rhymes For Young Ghouls
  • Paco
  • Good Morning Chuck Season 1
  • The Chi Season 6, Episode 1 *Season 6 Premiere*
  • Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 6
  • East Harbour Heroes Season 1
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 14
  • Natural Born Killers
  • Minx Season 2, Episode 3
  • Heels Season 2, Episode 2
  • One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
  • Superbad
  • Blizzard
  • Monkey Beach

August 5th

  • Cocomelon

August 6th

  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty *Season 2 Premiere*
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 15

August 7th

  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 16

August 8th

  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 17
  • Dark Side Of The Ring, Season 4, Episode 10 *Season Finale*

August 9th

  • Fantastic Friends Season 2
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 18

August 10th

  • Rap Sh!t *Season 2 Premiere*
  • And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 9
  • Warrior Season 3, Episode 9
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 10
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 19

August 11th

  • How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 3
  • Summering
  • Alice, Darling
  • She Said
  • Farming For Love Season 1
  • Billions Season 7, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*
  • The Chi Season 6, Episode 2
  • Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 7
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 20
  • Minx Season 2, Episode 4
  • Heels Season 2, Episode 3
  • The Boy Who Smells Like Fish

August 13th

  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 2
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 21

August 14th

  • Framing Agnes *Documentary*
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 22

August 15th

  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 23

August 17th

  • And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 10
  • Warrior Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale*
  • Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 3
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 24

August 18th

  • How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 4
  • Living
  • Armageddon Time
  • Pillow Talk Season 2
  • Billions Season 7, Episode 2
  • The Chi Season 6, Episode 3
  • Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 8
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 25
  • Seriously Red
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Minx Season 2, Episode 5
  • Heels Season 2, Episode 4
  • Sleepless In Seatle
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • Sweetness In The Belly

August 20th

  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 3
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 26

August 21st

  • Subjects Of Desire *Documentary*
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 27

August 22nd

  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 28

August 23rd

  • Bs High *Documentary*

August 24th

  • And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 11 *Season Finale*
  • Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 4
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 29

August 25th

  • How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 5
  • The Silent Twins
  • Pets & Pickers Season 2
  • Somebody’s Hiding Something Season 1a
  • Billions Season 7, Episode 3
  • The Chi Season 6, Episode 4
  • Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 9 *Season Finale*
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 30
  • Air Force One
  • The Bucket List
  • Jesus Revolution
  • Michael Clayton
  • Minx Season 2, Episode 6
  • Heels Season 2, Episode 5
  • Four Christmases

August 27th

  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 4
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 31 *Season Finale*

August 28th

  • All Light, Everywhere *documentary*
  • Ontario Racing Unfiltered Episode 4
  • Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 32 *reunion*

August 31st

  • Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 5

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOSAndroid, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Crave

