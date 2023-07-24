New on Crave: August 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in August in Canada.

Highlights for the month include Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Rap Sh!t Season 2, Billions Season 7, and more.

August 1st

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 12

Dark Side Of The Ring, Season 4, Episode 9

Origins Of Hip Hop Season 1

August 3rd

And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 8

Warrior Season 3, Episode 8

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 9

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 13

Ontario Racing Unfiltered Episode 3

August 4th

How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 2

Simulant

65

The Dishwasher

The Journals Of Knud Rasmussen

Rhymes For Young Ghouls

Paco

Good Morning Chuck Season 1

The Chi Season 6, Episode 1 *Season 6 Premiere*

Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 6

East Harbour Heroes Season 1

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 14

Natural Born Killers

Minx Season 2, Episode 3

Heels Season 2, Episode 2

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

Superbad

Blizzard

Monkey Beach

August 5th

Cocomelon

August 6th

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty *Season 2 Premiere*

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 15

August 7th

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 16

August 8th

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 17

Dark Side Of The Ring, Season 4, Episode 10 *Season Finale*

August 9th

Fantastic Friends Season 2

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 18

August 10th

Rap Sh!t *Season 2 Premiere*

And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 9

Warrior Season 3, Episode 9

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 10

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 19

August 11th

How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 3

Summering

Alice, Darling

She Said

Farming For Love Season 1

Billions Season 7, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*

The Chi Season 6, Episode 2

Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 7

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 20

Minx Season 2, Episode 4

Heels Season 2, Episode 3

The Boy Who Smells Like Fish

August 13th

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 2

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 21

August 14th

Framing Agnes *Documentary*

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 22

August 15th

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 23

August 17th

And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 10

Warrior Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale*

Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 3

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 24

August 18th

How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 4

Living

Armageddon Time

Pillow Talk Season 2

Billions Season 7, Episode 2

The Chi Season 6, Episode 3

Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 8

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 25

Seriously Red

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Minx Season 2, Episode 5

Heels Season 2, Episode 4

Sleepless In Seatle

Two Weeks Notice

Sweetness In The Belly

August 20th

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 3

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 26

August 21st

Subjects Of Desire *Documentary*

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 27

August 22nd

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 28

August 23rd

Bs High *Documentary*

August 24th

And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 11 *Season Finale*

Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 4

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 29

August 25th

How To With John Wilson Season 3, Episode 5

The Silent Twins

Pets & Pickers Season 2

Somebody’s Hiding Something Season 1a

Billions Season 7, Episode 3

The Chi Season 6, Episode 4

Drag Race France Season 2, Episode 9 *Season Finale*

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 30

Air Force One

The Bucket List

Jesus Revolution

Michael Clayton

Minx Season 2, Episode 6

Heels Season 2, Episode 5

Four Christmases

August 27th

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2, Episode 4

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 31 *Season Finale*

August 28th

All Light, Everywhere *documentary*

Ontario Racing Unfiltered Episode 4

Love Island Usa Season 5, Episode 32 *reunion*

August 31st

Rap Sh!t Season 2, Episode 5

