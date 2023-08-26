Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Aug. 21-27]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Beautiful Disaster [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 25th, 2023

Genre: Romantic drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

College freshman Abby tries to resist her attraction to Travis, a charming campus playboy.

Based on Jamie McGuire’s novel of the same name, Beautiful Disaster was directed by Roger Kumble (After We Collided) and stars Dylan Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) and Virginia Gardner (Marvel’s Runaways).

Stream Beautiful Disaster here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Apple TV+

Invasion (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 23rd, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Months after the events of the first season, the aliens escalate their attacks into an all-out war with the humans.

Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg (X-Men franchise) and David Weil (Solos) and stars Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Toronto’s Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park).

Stream Invasion here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

BS High

Crave release date: August 23rd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

BS High explores the scandal surrounding Bishop Sycamore High School, a fabricated high school in Columbus, Ohio led by a self-described “honest liar.”

Stream BS High here.

The Flash

Original theatrical release date: June 16th, 2023

Crave release date: August 25th, 2023

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 24 minutes

Barry Allen/The Flash travels through time to save his mother, leading to deadly unintended consequences throughout the multiverse.

The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti (It) and stars alleged criminal Ezra Miller (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Michael Keaton (Batman), Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel) and Kiersey Clemons (Dope).

Stream The Flash here.

It’s worth noting that while it was a box office bomb, The Flash is still an important DC film — despite all of its many controversies — as it effectively sets up a reboot of the DC film universe ahead of this month’s Blue Beetle and James Gunn’s 2025 film Superman: Legacy.

Recently, Crave rolled out two new ad-supported plans. As such, Crave’s standard $19.99/month membership has been renamed to ‘Crave Premium Ad-Free.’ Meanwhile, there’s now a ‘Crave Basic with Ads’ for $9.99/month and ‘Crave Standard with Ads’ for $14.99/month. (Starz remains ad-free and at the same price). More information is available here.

Disney+

Ahsoka [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: August 22nd, 2023 at 9pm ET (first two episodes, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Note: While Disney+ shows normally premiere on Wednesdays, Disney has given Ahsoka a special Tuesday night release schedule.

Following the events of Star Wars Rebels, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano must investigate an emerging threat to the galaxy.

Ahsoka was created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels) and stars Rosario Dawson (Dopesick), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo), the late Ray Stevenson (RRR), Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim Uprising) and Lars Mikkelsen reprising his Rebels role of Admiral Thrawn. It’s also worth noting that Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker.

Stream Ahsoka here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 25th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Bat mitzvah plans are upended when two best friends start fighting over the same guy.

Based on the 2005 young adult novel of the same name, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah was directed by Sammi Cohen (CollegeHumor) and stars Sunny Sandler (Hubie Halloween), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore) and Idina Menzel (Frozen).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in and around Toronto.

Stream You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah here.

A ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported). It’s important to note that the old $9.99 ‘Basic’ membership is no longer available, while other subscriptions have been renamed to ‘Standard.’

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Past Lives

Original theatrical release date: June 2nd, 2023

PVOD release date: August 22nd, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Two childhood friends from South Korea reunite in New York, leading them to contemplate where they’ve ended up.

Past Lives was written and directed by South Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song (The Wheel of Time) and stars Greta Lee (Russian Doll), Teo Yoo (Leto) and John Magaro (Orange is the New Black).

You can purchase Past Lives for $19.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes and Google Play. It will become available for rent on September 19th.

Image credit: Lucasfilm