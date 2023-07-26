New on Prime Video Canada: August 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in August.
Highlights include Beautiful Disaster, Renfield, Harlan Coben’s Shelter and The Super Marios Bros. Movie.
Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.
August 1st
- Desecration
- Capote
- The Birdcage
- Yours, Mine and Ours
- Irma La Douce
- The Barefoot Contessa
- Bulletproof Monk
- The Vikings
- The Last Waltz
- Captain America
- The Great Train Robbery
- Running Scared
- Yentl
- The Train
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Supernova
- Teen Witch
- The Purple Rose of Cairo
- Hoosiers
- Breath of Life
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
August 4th
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Original)
- Mamba’s Diamond
- WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury
August 5th
- One Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video
August 10th
- The Killing Vote (Exclusive Content)
- WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
August 11th
- Red, White & Royal Blue (Amazon Original)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury
August 14th
- Moving On
August 15th
- In Bed with the Pedros
- Mirrors
August 16th
- Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal (Exclusive Content)
August 17th
- Renfield
August 18th
- Shelter (Amazon Original)
- Cangaco Novo (Amazon Original)
- Listening Ears
- Underbelly
- Diamond in the Sky
- WNBA: New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces
August 24th
- Pizza 3: The Mummy
- WNBA: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun
August 25th
- Beautiful Disaster (Amazon Original)
- El Extraño Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico
August 28th
- Polite Society
August 30th
- A Good Person
August 31st
- Umesh Chronicles
- Hostel Daze: Season 4 (Exclusive Content)
- WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun
Prime Video Channels
- Unforgotten: Season 5 on BritBox — August 1st
- Big Brother: Season 25 on StackTV — August 2nd
- Twisted Metal on Paramount+ — August 10th
- Archer: Season 14 on StackTV — August 30th
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video
- Why Women Kill (August 2nd)
- Boss Level (August 3rd)
- Dietland (August 4th)
- Gully (August 15th)
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (August 19th)
- Hindi Medium (August 20th)
- The O.C.: The Complete Series (August 22nd)
- Magical Girl Site (August 23rd)
- Breaking News in Yuba County (August 23rd)
- Guns Akimbo (August 26th)
- The Island (August 30th)
- Italian Job (August 30th)
- Jerome Commandeur: Tout en Douceur (August 30th)
- Beatless (August 30th)
- Fatman (August 30th)
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.
Image credit: Universal