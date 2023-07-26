New on Prime Video Canada: August 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in August.

Highlights include Beautiful Disaster, Renfield, Harlan Coben’s Shelter and The Super Marios Bros. Movie.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

August 1st

Desecration

Capote

The Birdcage

Yours, Mine and Ours

Irma La Douce

The Barefoot Contessa

Bulletproof Monk

The Vikings

The Last Waltz

Captain America

The Great Train Robbery

Running Scared

Yentl

The Train

A Fish Called Wanda

Supernova

Teen Witch

The Purple Rose of Cairo

Hoosiers

Breath of Life

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

August 4th

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Original)

Mamba’s Diamond

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

August 5th

One Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

August 10th

The Killing Vote (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

August 11th

Red, White & Royal Blue (Amazon Original)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

August 14th

Moving On

August 15th

In Bed with the Pedros

Mirrors

August 16th

Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal (Exclusive Content)

August 17th

Renfield

August 18th

Shelter (Amazon Original)

Cangaco Novo (Amazon Original)

Listening Ears

Underbelly

Diamond in the Sky

WNBA: New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

August 24th

Pizza 3: The Mummy

WNBA: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

August 25th

Beautiful Disaster (Amazon Original)

El Extraño Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico

August 28th

Polite Society

August 30th

A Good Person

August 31st

Umesh Chronicles

Hostel Daze: Season 4 (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Prime Video Channels

Unforgotten: Season 5 on BritBox — August 1st

Big Brother: Season 25 on StackTV — August 2nd

Twisted Metal on Paramount+ — August 10th

Archer: Season 14 on StackTV — August 30th

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video

Why Women Kill (August 2nd)

Boss Level (August 3rd)

Dietland (August 4th)

Gully (August 15th)

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (August 19th)

Hindi Medium (August 20th)

The O.C.: The Complete Series (August 22nd)

Magical Girl Site (August 23rd)

Breaking News in Yuba County (August 23rd)

Guns Akimbo (August 26th)

The Island (August 30th)

Italian Job (August 30th)

Jerome Commandeur: Tout en Douceur (August 30th)

Beatless (August 30th)

Fatman (August 30th)

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

