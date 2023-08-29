New on Prime Video Canada: September 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in September.

Highlights include Wilderness, Sanctuary, The Continental: From the World of John Wick and more.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

September 1st

A Young Time Ago

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces The Wheel of Time S2 (Amazon Original)

The Emoji Movie

Harvest Love

Phantom Thread

Under The Autumn Moon

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

Autumn Dreams

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2

October Kiss

Bandits

Carrie

Lawman

The Vampire Lovers

Hannah And Her Sisters

The Last House On The Left

Radio Days

The Usual Suspects

The Amityville Horror

Ghost World

She-Devil

Allan Quatermain & The Lost City Of Gold

Heartbreakers

The Belko Experiment

The Burning

Stigmata

Men At Work

Leviathan

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

Breakheart Pass

September 2nd

Amazon Music Live with Kane Brown

September 6th

FC Barcelona A New Era (Exclusive Content)

September 7th

Kumari Shrimati (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

Jailer

September 8th

Sitting In Bars With Cake (Amazon Original)

Sentinelle (Amazon Original)

All Or Nothing: Die Mannschaft (Amazon Original)

Hide ‘N’ Seek

September 9th

Book Club 2- The Next Chapter

Sanctuary

September 13th

The Kidnapping Day (Exclusive Content)

September 15th

Love In A Showroom

A Million Miles Away (Amazon Original)

Wilderness (Amazon Original)

Match Nas Estrelas S1 (Amazon Original)

Killer Coaster (Amazon Original)

September 18th

Neighbours (Amazon Original)

Dirty Dancing

September 19th

September 22nd

Cassandro (Amazon Original)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Amazon Original)

Raththam

September 29th

Gen V S1 (Amazon Original)

September 30th

Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video

Maharaaj

Prime Video Channels

Power Book IV: Force S2 on STARZ – September 1st

South Park S26 on Paramount+ – September 1st

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S1 on AMC+ – September 7th

Based on a True Story S1 on STACKTV – September 11th

Welcome to Wrexham S2 on Citytv+ – September 12th

American Horror Story: Delicate on Citytv+ – September 21st

Survivor S45 on STACKTV – September 28th

John Wick: Chapter 4 on STARZ – September 29th

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video

Fatman — September 7th

Don’t Breathe 2 — September 9th

Raabta — September 18th

Castle — September 20th

Trapped — September 21st

Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa — September 28th

ER — September 29th

Old School — September 30th

Tropic Thunder — September 3oth

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Image credit: IMDB