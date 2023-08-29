New on Prime Video Canada: September 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in September.
Highlights include Wilderness, Sanctuary, The Continental: From the World of John Wick and more.
Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.
September 1st
- A Young Time Ago
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
- The Wheel of Time S2 (Amazon Original)
- The Emoji Movie
- Harvest Love
- Phantom Thread
- Under The Autumn Moon
- The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
- Autumn Dreams
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
- October Kiss
- Bandits
- Carrie
- Lawman
- The Vampire Lovers
- Hannah And Her Sisters
- The Last House On The Left
- Radio Days
- The Usual Suspects
- The Amityville Horror
- Ghost World
- She-Devil
- Allan Quatermain & The Lost City Of Gold
- Heartbreakers
- The Belko Experiment
- The Burning
- Stigmata
Carrie
The Belko Experiment
Men At Work
Leviathan
Ghost World
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
Breakheart Pass
September 2nd
- Amazon Music Live with Kane Brown
September 6th
- FC Barcelona A New Era (Exclusive Content)
September 7th
- Kumari Shrimati (Exclusive Content)
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
Jailer
September 8th
- Sitting In Bars With Cake (Amazon Original)
- Sentinelle (Amazon Original)
- All Or Nothing: Die Mannschaft (Amazon Original)
- Hide ‘N’ Seek
September 9th
- Book Club 2- The Next Chapter
- Sanctuary
September 13th
- The Kidnapping Day (Exclusive Content)
September 15th
- Love In A Showroom
A Million Miles Away (Amazon Original)
Wilderness (Amazon Original)
Match Nas Estrelas S1 (Amazon Original)
Killer Coaster (Amazon Original)
September 18th
- Neighbours (Amazon Original)
- Dirty Dancing
September 19th
- Sanctuary
September 22nd
- Cassandro (Amazon Original)
- The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Amazon Original)
- Raththam
September 29th
- Gen V S1 (Amazon Original)
September 30th
- Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)
ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video
Maharaaj
Prime Video Channels
- Power Book IV: Force S2 on STARZ – September 1st
- South Park S26 on Paramount+ – September 1st
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S1 on AMC+ – September 7th
- Based on a True Story S1 on STACKTV – September 11th
- Welcome to Wrexham S2 on Citytv+ – September 12th
- American Horror Story: Delicate on Citytv+ – September 21st
- Survivor S45 on STACKTV – September 28th
- John Wick: Chapter 4 on STARZ – September 29th
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video
- Fatman — September 7th
- Don’t Breathe 2 — September 9th
- Raabta — September 18th
- Castle — September 20th
- Trapped — September 21st
- Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa — September 28th
- ER — September 29th
- Old School — September 30th
- Tropic Thunder — September 3oth
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.
Image credit: IMDB