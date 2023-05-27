Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 22-28]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Bupkis

Original TV premiere date: May 4th (Peacock in the U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 26th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) returns home to Staten Island to deal with some tough family news. The series co-stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie) and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas).

Stream Bupkis here. Note that a $12.99/month StackTV membership is required.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 26th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes Fridays at 8pm ET)

Genre: Animated fantasy-comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

This Gremlins prequel reveals how 10-year-old Sam Wing met the young Mogwai Gizmo.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai features the voices of Isaac Wang (Raya and the Last Dragon), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), B.D. Wong (Jurassic Park series) and James Hong (Kung Fu Panda series).

Stream Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai here. Note that a $12.99/month StackTV membership is required.

Women Talking

Original theatrical release date: December 23rd, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 28th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Mennonite women plan their future after discovering their colony’s history of rape.

Based on the novel of the same name by Steinbach, Manitoba’s Miriam Toews, Women Talking was written and directed by Sarah Polley (Away From Her) and stars Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Claire Foy (The Crown), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judith Ivey (Steaming) and Ben Whishaw (James Bond series). It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Toronto.

Stream Women Talking here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Platonic [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 24th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around half an hour each)

Two aging former best friends reconnect, only to destabilize their lives in hilarious ways.

Platonic was created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller (Friends From College) and reunites Neighbors stars Rose Byrne and Vancouver’s Seth Rogen, with London, Ontario’s Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys) co-starring.

Stream Platonic here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Little Bird [Crave Original]

Crave release date: May 26th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around 45 minutes each)

After being taken from her home in Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan and adopted into a Montreal Jewish family at age five, a young woman in her 20s looks to reconnect with her birth family and heritage.

Based on the historical ‘Sixties Scoop’ period in which Indigenous kids were taken from their families and put into foster homes, Little Bird was created by Toronto’s Jennifer Podemski (The Rez) and Ottawa’s Hannah Moscovitch (Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes) and stars Misipawistik Cree Nation’s Darla Cantois, Whitesand First Nation’s Ellyn Jade, Thunderchild First Nation’s Osawa Muska (Worlds Ends at Camp Z) and Kitigan Zibi, Quebec’s Joshua Odjick (Wildhood).

Stream Little Bird here.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

While trying to juggle school life and crime fighting, Billy Batson (Shazam) and his family must deal with a trio of vengeful wizards.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) and stars Zachary Levi (Chuck), Asher Angel (Andi Mack), Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Lucy Liu (Kill Bill) and Helen Mirren (The Queen).

Original theatrical release date: March 17th, 2023

Crave release date: May 23rd, 2023

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Stream Shazam! Fury of the Gods here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

American Born Chinese [Disney+ Original]

A tenth grader’s efforts to welcome an exchange student thrust him into a battle between mythical Chinese gods.

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name, American Born Chinese was created by Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) and stars Ben Wang (MacGyver), Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands) and, in a reunion from the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong.

Disney+ Canada release date: May 24th, 2023

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream American Born Chinese here.

The Kardashians (Season 3) [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: May 25th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

The Kardashian-Jenner family is back for more drama and gossip.

Stream The Kardashians here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

FUBAR [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 25th, 2023

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator) stars in his first leading role in a scripted TV series about an undercover mission that gets complicated by a father and daughter who discover they’re both undercover CIA agents.

FUBAR was created by Nick Santora (Prison Break) and co-stars Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick), Milan Carter (Warped!), Ottawa’s Jay Baruchel (This is the End) and Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio).

Stream FUBAR here.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 24th, 2023 (first four episodes, new episodes Wednesdays)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (between 30 and 60 minutes each)

Five long-term queer couples are put under pressure to get married or move on.

Stream The Ultimatum: Queer Love here.

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 23rd, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Comedian Wanda Sykes riffs on parenting with her French wife, public bathrooms, being tired of taking the high road and more.

Stream Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Apple