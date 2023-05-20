Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 15-21]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Jury Duty [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 15th, 2023

Genre: Mockumentary sitcom

Runtime: Eight episodes (26 to 30 minutes each)

This documentary-style series follows one juror (Ronald Gladden) who isn’t aware that the entire trial is staged.

The series was created by The Office alums Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.

Stream Jury Duty here.

The Whale

Original theatrical release date: December 9th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 19th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

A reclusive and morbidly obese teacher tries to reconcile with his teenage daughter.

Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name, The Whale was directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) and stars Toronto’s Brendan Fraser (The Mummy series), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Hong Chau (Downsizing), Ty Simpkins (Insidious) and Samantha Morton (In America).

Stream The Whale here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

High Desert [Apple Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 17th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes on Wednesdays)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

After the death of her mother, an addict returns to the small California desert town they lived in and becomes a private investigator.

High Desert was created by Nurse Jackie alums Nancy Fichman and Jennifer Hoppe-House (Nurse Jackie) and Toronto’s Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and stars Patricia Arquette (Boyhood), Matt Dillon (Crash), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond).

Stream High Desert here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Letterkenny May 2-4 [Crave Original]

You bring the brewskis, we'll bring the fireworks💥 #Letterkenny is back with a May 2-4 special streaming May 19 on Crave. @LetterkennyProb pic.twitter.com/Xux94pv2RI — Crave (@CraveCanada) May 9, 2023

Crave release date: May 19th, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 21 minutes

The Hicks celebrate the long weekend.

Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).

Stream Letterkenny May 2-4 here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original theatrical release date: July 1st, 2023

Crave release date: May 19th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

Eleven-year-old Gru’s plans to become a supervillain put him and the Minions into conflict with the malevolent Vicious 6.

Minions: The Rise of Gru was directed by Kyle Balda (Minions) and features the return of Steve Carrell as Gru and Pierre Coffin as the Minions, as well as Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) and Taraji P. Henson (Empire).

Stream Minions: The Rise of Gru here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Original theatrical release date: May 17th, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: May 17th, 2023

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Ant-Man, The Wasp and their family are transported to the Quantum Realm where they must face the villainous Kang the Conquerer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was directed by Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and features returning Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet), while Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) and Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) join the cast.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

This week in Disney+ news: The new season of Futurama will come to Disney+ Canada in July.

Netflix

McGregor Forever [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 17th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (47 to 54 minutes each)

Director Gotham Chopra (Man in the Arena: Tom Brady) takes a look at the life and career of controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Stream McGregor Forever here.

Working: What We Do All Day [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 17th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (45 to 50 minutes each)

Former U.S. President Barack Obama narrates this docuseries about the meaning of work for Americans from all walks of life.

Stream Working: What We Do All Day here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Amazon