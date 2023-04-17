New on Disney+ Canada: May 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in May.
This month’s highlights include the second season of the acclaimed Star Wars: Visions animated anthology series, American Born Chinese featuring Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Shu and James Hong and The Kardashians Season 3.
May 3rd
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All [Disney+ Original]
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episodes) [Star]
- Pose (Season 3 Premiere – All Episodes Available) [Star]
- Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Premiere) [Star]
May 4th
- Star Wars: Visions (Volume 2) [Disney+ Original]
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original]
May 5th
- Entrelazados Live!
- FX’s Great Expectations (New Episodes) [Star]
- Planners (Season 1 – Premiere) [Star]
- Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 (Premiere) [Star]
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Available) [Star]
- Three Ways (Feature Film Premiere) [Star]
May 10th
- Dois Tempos: (Season 1 – All Episodes) [Star]
- FX’s Class of ’09 [Star]
- Homeland (Season 8, all episodes) [Star]
- Impuros: (Season 3 – Premiere) [Star]
- Lambert Contre Lambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
- The Muppets Mayhem (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]
- Race (Season 1 – Premiere) [Star]
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4, all episodes)
May 12th
- Crater [Disney+ Original]
May 19th
- White Men Can’t Jump [Star]
May 24th
- American Born Chinese (Season 1, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- Abbott Elementary (Season 2 – All Episodes Available) [Star]
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
- The Clearing [Star]
- Crazy Love (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
- Entrelazados (Season 2 premiere, all episodes)
- Link: Eat, Love, Kill (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
- Secrets of the Elephants
May 25th
- The Kardashians (Season 3) [Star]
May 31st
- Aktris (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Disney