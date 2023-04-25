New on Crave: May 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.

Highlights include all nine seasons of The Office, a new Letterkenny special and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

May 1st

The Office (full series)

White House Plumbers (miniseries premiere) @9pm ET

May 2nd

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed @9pm ET

The Hummingbird Project (Canadian title) — Starz

May 4th

The Other Two (Season 3 premiere)

May 5th

Amsterdam

Bad Lieutenant (1992) — Starz

Big Daddy — Starz

Brian and Charles

Contagion — Starz

Get Out — Starz

The Honeymoon — Starz

John Q — Starz

Kick-Ass — Starz

Minx (Season 1) — Starz

The Prince of Fitting In (Canadian title)

Shelved (Canadian series premiere)

May 12th

Comedy Central’s Digman! (Season 1)

Embrace the Vampire (1995) — Starz

The Father

Joe — Starz

Knocked Up — Starz

A League of Their Own — Starz

Maid in Manhattan — Starz

Prey for the Devil — Starz

Rogue Agent

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 8 premiere)

The Spencer Sisters (Canadian series premiere)

May 15th

Body Parts

May 16th

Angel City (Season 1 premiere)

May 17th

Sisters (Canadian series premiere) [Crave Original]

May 19th

Angry Neighbors — Starz

Bullet Proof

Charlie’s Angels (2000) — Starz

Edge of Tomorrow — Starz

Evan Almighty — Starz

50 First Dates — Starz

Letterkenny: May 2-4 [Crave Original] (Canadian title)

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Muppets Take Manhattan — Starz

R.I.P.D.: The Rise of the Damned

The Scorpion King — Starz

Shrek the Third — Starz

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

May 20th

Love to You, Donna Summer @8pm ET

May 23rd

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

May 26th

The Boss Baby — Starz

Buffalo ’66 — Starz

Empire of the Sun — Starz

The Fifth Element — Starz

Joy Division — Starz

Little Bird (series premiere) [Crave Original]

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Minari

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) — Starz

Run the World (Season 2 premiere)

Slap Shot — Starz

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby — Starz

May 28th

The Amityville Curse (Canadian title)

May 29th

Reality @9pm ET

May 30th

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 4) @10pm ET

What’s leaving Crave in May

Cry Macho (May 2nd)

Homeland Season 8 (May 8th)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (May 14th)

Southpaw (May 14th)

Die In A Gunfight (May 15th)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard (May 16th)

How It Ends (May 19th)

Black Monday (Seasons 1-3) (May 22nd)

Meet The Blacks 2: The House Next Door (May 26th)

Levell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine (May 27th)

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time, Episode 1-2 (May 30th)

12 Gifts Of Christmas (May 31st)

Argo (May 31st)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 1 (May 31st)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 2 (May 31st)

Batman: Year One (May 31st)

Buckley’s Chance (May 31st)

But I’m A Cheerleader (May 31st)

Chaplin (May 31st)

The Dangerous Lives Of Altar Boys (May 31st)

DC Superhero Girls: Hero Of The Year (May 31st)

The Dear Hunter (May 31st)

The Doors (May 31st)

Frances (May 31st)

Free Angela And All Political Prisoners (May 31st)

The Full Monty (May 31st)

The Glass Castle (May 31st)

Gods And Monsters (May 31st)

Green Lantern: Fist Fight (May 31st)

Holmes Next Generation, Season 1 (Canadian Title) (May 31st)

Joshy (May 31st)

Justice League: The New Frontier (May 31st)

The Land Before Time (May 31st)

Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (May 31st)

Lego Scooby-Doo!: Blowout Beach Bash (May 31st)

The Limey (May 31st)

The Loneliest Whale (May 31st)

Me, Earl, And The Dying Girl (May 31st)

The Midnight Meat Train (May 31st)

New Order (May 31st)

Norm Of The North (May 31st)

Open Your Eyes (May 31st)

Rhymes For Young Ghouls (May 31st)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (May 31st)

Stage Beauty (May 31st)

Stronger (May 31st)

Superman: Unbound (May 31st)

Ted 2 (May 31st)

The Truffle Hunters (May 31)

White Men Can’t Jump (May 31st)

Wildhood (May 31st)

Wonder Woman (2009) (May 31st)

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month.

