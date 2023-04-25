New on Crave: May 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.
Highlights include all nine seasons of The Office, a new Letterkenny special and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
May 1st
- The Office (full series)
- White House Plumbers (miniseries premiere) @9pm ET
May 2nd
- 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed @9pm ET
- The Hummingbird Project (Canadian title) — Starz
May 4th
- The Other Two (Season 3 premiere)
May 5th
- Amsterdam
- Bad Lieutenant (1992) — Starz
- Big Daddy — Starz
- Brian and Charles
- Contagion — Starz
- Get Out — Starz
- The Honeymoon — Starz
- John Q — Starz
- Kick-Ass — Starz
- Minx (Season 1) — Starz
- The Prince of Fitting In (Canadian title)
- Shelved (Canadian series premiere)
May 12th
- Comedy Central’s Digman! (Season 1)
- Embrace the Vampire (1995) — Starz
- The Father
- Joe — Starz
- Knocked Up — Starz
- A League of Their Own — Starz
- Maid in Manhattan — Starz
- Prey for the Devil — Starz
- Rogue Agent
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 8 premiere)
- The Spencer Sisters (Canadian series premiere)
May 15th
- Body Parts
May 16th
- Angel City (Season 1 premiere)
May 17th
- Sisters (Canadian series premiere) [Crave Original]
May 19th
- Angry Neighbors — Starz
- Bullet Proof
- Charlie’s Angels (2000) — Starz
- Edge of Tomorrow — Starz
- Evan Almighty — Starz
- 50 First Dates — Starz
- Letterkenny: May 2-4 [Crave Original] (Canadian title)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The Muppets Take Manhattan — Starz
- R.I.P.D.: The Rise of the Damned
- The Scorpion King — Starz
- Shrek the Third — Starz
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
May 20th
- Love to You, Donna Summer @8pm ET
May 23rd
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
May 26th
- The Boss Baby — Starz
- Buffalo ’66 — Starz
- Empire of the Sun — Starz
- The Fifth Element — Starz
- Joy Division — Starz
- Little Bird (series premiere) [Crave Original]
- Marvelous and the Black Hole
- Minari
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) — Starz
- Run the World (Season 2 premiere)
- Slap Shot — Starz
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby — Starz
May 28th
- The Amityville Curse (Canadian title)
May 29th
- Reality @9pm ET
May 30th
- Dark Side of the Ring (Season 4) @10pm ET
What’s leaving Crave in May
- Cry Macho (May 2nd)
- Homeland Season 8 (May 8th)
- The Boss Baby: Family Business (May 14th)
- Southpaw (May 14th)
- Die In A Gunfight (May 15th)
- Thor: Tales Of Asgard (May 16th)
- How It Ends (May 19th)
- Black Monday (Seasons 1-3) (May 22nd)
- Meet The Blacks 2: The House Next Door (May 26th)
- Levell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine (May 27th)
- Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time, Episode 1-2 (May 30th)
- 12 Gifts Of Christmas (May 31st)
- Argo (May 31st)
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 1 (May 31st)
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 2 (May 31st)
- Batman: Year One (May 31st)
- Buckley’s Chance (May 31st)
- But I’m A Cheerleader (May 31st)
- Chaplin (May 31st)
- The Dangerous Lives Of Altar Boys (May 31st)
- DC Superhero Girls: Hero Of The Year (May 31st)
- The Dear Hunter (May 31st)
- The Doors (May 31st)
- Frances (May 31st)
- Free Angela And All Political Prisoners (May 31st)
- The Full Monty (May 31st)
- The Glass Castle (May 31st)
- Gods And Monsters (May 31st)
- Green Lantern: Fist Fight (May 31st)
- Holmes Next Generation, Season 1 (Canadian Title) (May 31st)
- Joshy (May 31st)
- Justice League: The New Frontier (May 31st)
- The Land Before Time (May 31st)
- Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (May 31st)
- Lego Scooby-Doo!: Blowout Beach Bash (May 31st)
- The Limey (May 31st)
- The Loneliest Whale (May 31st)
- Me, Earl, And The Dying Girl (May 31st)
- The Midnight Meat Train (May 31st)
- New Order (May 31st)
- Norm Of The North (May 31st)
- Open Your Eyes (May 31st)
- Rhymes For Young Ghouls (May 31st)
- Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (May 31st)
- Stage Beauty (May 31st)
- Stronger (May 31st)
- Superman: Unbound (May 31st)
- Ted 2 (May 31st)
- The Truffle Hunters (May 31)
- White Men Can’t Jump (May 31st)
- Wildhood (May 31st)
- Wonder Woman (2009) (May 31st)
A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month.
Find out what came to Crave in April here.
Image credit: Crave