New on Crave: May 2023

A new Letterkenny special hits Crave this month

Bradly Shankar
Apr 25, 20234:26 PM EDT 0 comments
Letterkenny 2-4 fireworks

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.

Highlights include all nine seasons of The Office, a new Letterkenny special and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

May 1st

  • The Office (full series)
  • White House Plumbers (miniseries premiere) @9pm ET

May 2nd

  • 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed @9pm ET
  • The Hummingbird Project (Canadian title) — Starz

May 4th

  • The Other Two (Season 3 premiere)

May 5th

  • Amsterdam
  • Bad Lieutenant (1992) — Starz
  • Big Daddy — Starz
  • Brian and Charles
  • Contagion — Starz
  • Get Out — Starz
  • The Honeymoon — Starz
  • John Q — Starz
  • Kick-Ass — Starz
  • Minx (Season 1) — Starz
  • The Prince of Fitting In (Canadian title)
  • Shelved (Canadian series premiere)

May 12th

  • Comedy Central’s Digman! (Season 1)
  • Embrace the Vampire (1995) — Starz
  • The Father
  • Joe — Starz
  • Knocked Up — Starz
  • A League of Their Own — Starz
  • Maid in Manhattan — Starz
  • Prey for the Devil — Starz
  • Rogue Agent
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 8 premiere)
  • The Spencer Sisters (Canadian series premiere)

May 15th

  • Body Parts

May 16th

  • Angel City (Season 1 premiere)

May 17th

  • Sisters (Canadian series premiere) [Crave Original]

May 19th

  • Angry Neighbors — Starz
  • Bullet Proof
  • Charlie’s Angels (2000) — Starz
  • Edge of Tomorrow — Starz
  • Evan Almighty — Starz
  • 50 First Dates — Starz
  • Letterkenny: May 2-4 [Crave Original] (Canadian title)
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • The Muppets Take Manhattan — Starz
  • R.I.P.D.: The Rise of the Damned
  • The Scorpion King — Starz
  • Shrek the Third — Starz
  • Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

May 20th

  • Love to You, Donna Summer @8pm ET

May 23rd

  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods

May 26th

  • The Boss Baby — Starz
  • Buffalo ’66 — Starz
  • Empire of the Sun — Starz
  • The Fifth Element — Starz
  • Joy Division — Starz
  • Little Bird (series premiere) [Crave Original]
  • Marvelous and the Black Hole
  • Minari
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) — Starz
  • Run the World (Season 2 premiere)
  • Slap Shot — Starz
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby — Starz

May 28th

  • The Amityville Curse (Canadian title)

May 29th

  • Reality @9pm ET

May 30th

  • Dark Side of the Ring (Season 4) @10pm ET

What’s leaving Crave in May

  • Cry Macho (May 2nd)
  • Homeland Season 8 (May 8th)
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business (May 14th)
  • Southpaw (May 14th)
  • Die In A Gunfight (May 15th)
  • Thor: Tales Of Asgard (May 16th)
  • How It Ends (May 19th)
  • Black Monday (Seasons 1-3) (May 22nd)
  • Meet The Blacks 2: The House Next Door (May 26th)
  • Levell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine (May 27th)
  • Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time, Episode 1-2 (May 30th)
  • 12 Gifts Of Christmas (May 31st)
  • Argo (May 31st)
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 1 (May 31st)
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 2 (May 31st)
  • Batman: Year One (May 31st)
  • Buckley’s Chance (May 31st)
  • But I’m A Cheerleader (May 31st)
  • Chaplin (May 31st)
  • The Dangerous Lives Of Altar Boys (May 31st)
  • DC Superhero Girls: Hero Of The Year (May 31st)
  • The Dear Hunter (May 31st)
  • The Doors (May 31st)
  • Frances (May 31st)
  • Free Angela And All Political Prisoners (May 31st)
  • The Full Monty (May 31st)
  • The Glass Castle (May 31st)
  • Gods And Monsters (May 31st)
  • Green Lantern: Fist Fight (May 31st)
  • Holmes Next Generation, Season 1 (Canadian Title) (May 31st)
  • Joshy (May 31st)
  • Justice League: The New Frontier (May 31st)
  • The Land Before Time (May 31st)
  • Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (May 31st)
  • Lego Scooby-Doo!: Blowout Beach Bash (May 31st)
  • The Limey (May 31st)
  • The Loneliest Whale (May 31st)
  • Me, Earl, And The Dying Girl (May 31st)
  • The Midnight Meat Train (May 31st)
  • New Order (May 31st)
  • Norm Of The North (May 31st)
  • Open Your Eyes (May 31st)
  • Rhymes For Young Ghouls (May 31st)
  • Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (May 31st)
  • Stage Beauty (May 31st)
  • Stronger (May 31st)
  • Superman: Unbound (May 31st)
  • Ted 2 (May 31st)
  • The Truffle Hunters (May 31)
  • White Men Can’t Jump (May 31st)
  • Wildhood (May 31st)
  • Wonder Woman (2009) (May 31st)

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month.

Find out what came to Crave in April here.

