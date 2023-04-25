fbpx
New on Prime Video Canada: May 2023

Highlights include M3GAN and Women Talking from Toronto's own Sarah Polley

Bradly Shankar
Apr 25, 202310:34 AM EDT 0 comments
M3GAN

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in May.

Highlights include Women Talking from Toronto writer-director Sarah Polley, The Whale starring Toronto’s Brendan Frazer and horror fan-favourite M3GAN.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

May 1st

  • Jodi

May 2nd

  • Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? [Amazon Original]

May 5th

  • Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres [Amazon Original]
  • Poker Face
  • Triangle Of Sadness [Exclusive Content]

May 6th

  • M3GAN [Exclusive Content]
  • ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III

May 7th

  • Collide

May 10th

  • Bowie: Moonage Daydream [Exclusive Content]
  • Hello Kitty: Super Style! (Season 3) [Amazon Original]
  • La Vida Despues Del Reality [Exclusive Content]

May 11th

  • Dahaad (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
  • Ride on Time (Season 5)

May 12th

  • De Viaje Con Los Derbez (Season 3) [Amazon Original]
  • The Enforcer
  • The Legend & Butterfly
  • The Men’s Club Next Chapter [Exclusive Content]

May 13th

  • Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special [Exclusive Content]

May 15th

  • Veeran

May 16th

  • Zarna Garg: One in A Billion [Amazon Original]

May 17th

  • Modern Love Chennai [Amazon Original]

May 18th

  • The Ferragnez (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
  • Neelavelicham
  • Shrek the Third

May 19th

  • The Whale [Exclusive Content]

May 20th

  • Ram

May 24th

  • Bhola
  • James May: Oh Cook (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

May 25th

  • A+ [Exclusive Content]
  • Cold Pursuit
  • Serenity

May 26th

  • Battle On Buka Street
  • The Gryphon [Amazon Original]
  • Libre De Reír [Amazon Original]
  • The Offering

May 28th

  • Women Talking [Exclusive Content]

May 30th

  • Desecration
  • Hustle
  • In Bed with The Pedros
  • Rodeo
  • Sista
  • Tiger’s Tail

Prime Video Channels

  • Bachelor in Paradise Canada (Season 2) on Citytv+ (May 9th)
  • Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8) on AMC+ (May 11th)
  • Prey for the Devil on Starz (May 12th)
  • The Family Stallone on Paramount+ (May 17th)
  • Happy Valley (Season 3) on AMC+ and Acorn TV (May 22nd)
  • Mayans MC (Season 5) on Citytv+ (May 25th)
  • Bupkis (Season 1) on StackTV (May 26th)

Leaving Prime Video in May

  • Wayne (May 5th)
  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (May 7th)
  • Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (May 19th)
  • Naked Singularity (May 24th)
  • Wrong Turn (May 29th)
  • Noor (May 30th)

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $89/year.

