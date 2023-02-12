Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Netflix and Paramount+ [Feb. 6-12]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Somebody I Used To Know [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 10th, 2023

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

A workaholic returns to her hometown and starts to question her life choices after running in with her ex and his fiancée.

Somebody I Used To Know was co-written and directed by Dave Franco (The Rental) and stars Alison Brie (Community), Jay Ellis (Insecure) and Kiersey Clemons (Dope).

Stream Somebody I Used To Know here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 6th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes at 9pm ET)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

A war-veteran-turned-P.I. takes on a cold case of a missing mother with his partner while dealing with a devastating family diagnosis.

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood is based on Robert Galbraith’s crime novels and stars Tom Burke (Mank) and Holliday Granger (The Borgias).

It’s worth noting that Robert Galbraith is the pseudonym of J.K. Rowling, the controversial writer of the Harry Potter series. In recent years, Rowling has been criticized for repeated anti-transgender remarks amid a rise in hate crimes against trans people.

You can stream C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood here.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Original theatrical release date: May 20th, 2022

Crave premiere date: February 10th, 2023

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

The Crawleys travel to France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

Downton Abbey was directed by Simon Curtis (Woman in Gold) and features many returning cast members from the series, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Maggie Smith.

Stream Downton Abbey: A New Era here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

This week in Crave news: ICYMI — the fifth episode of The Last of Us dropped on Friday instead of Sunday due to the Super Bowl.

Netflix

You (Season 4 — Part 1) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 9th, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

Joe starts a new life as a university professor in England and gets caught up in English’s high capital society, leading him to run in with the so-called ‘Eat the Rich Killer.’

Based on Caroline Kepne’s novel series of the same name, You was created by Greg Berlanti (Arrowverse) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians) and stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Charlotte Ritchie (Feel Good) and Tilly Keeper (EastEnders).

Stream You here. Note that Season 4’s five-episode second half will premiere on March 9th.

Your Place or Mine [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 10th, 2023

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes

Best friends Debbie and Peter find their lives changed after swapping houses for a week.

Your Place or Mine was written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and stars Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde), Ashton Kutcher (That ’70s Show), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead).

Stream Your Place or Mine here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Paramount+

Orphan: First Kill

Original theatrical release date: August 19th, 2022

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 10th, 2023

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

In this prequel to 2009’s Orphan, Esther escapes from a psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating a missing daughter, putting her into conflict with the family’s matriarch.

Orphan: First Kill was directed by William Brent Bell (Separation) and stars Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) and Vancouver’s Rossif Sutherland (Reign).

Stream Orphan: First Kill here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $8.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Paramount+ Canada this month can be found here.

Image credit: Netflix