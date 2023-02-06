The Last of Us Episode 5 to premiere early on Crave due to Super Bowl

HBO has announced that it is moving up the premiere of the fifth episode of The Last of Us to avoid conflicting with the Super Bowl.

Normally, new episodes of the hit post-apocalyptic drama series drop on Sundays at 9pm ET, which would overlap with the big game on February 12th. Now, The Last of Us Episode 5 will arrive on Friday, February 10th at 9pm ET. Bell has confirmed that it will begin streaming at the same time on its Crave platform in Canada. Otherwise, the remaining episodes of The Last of Us will stream each Sunday at 9pm ET.

The Last of Us has had a strong momentum since premiering on January 15th, landing HBO its second-biggest series debut after House of the Dragon. This has resulted in the network quickly renewing the show for a second season, which will adapt The Last of Us Part II.

In Canada, specifically, The Last of Us has generated a lot of buzz for filming in Alberta. With a reported budget of over $100 million USD (about $135 million CAD), the show is believed to be the biggest TV production in Canadian history.

The cast and crew of the show have also raved about filming in Alberta, with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella specifically shouting out places like Canmore and High River in an interview with MobileSyrup. The series’ production designer even said he was surprised at how “clean” the province ended up being. Travel Alberta has also created an interactive map to let you view exact filming locations from the series.

Image credit: HBO

Source: Bell