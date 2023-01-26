fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2023

Highlights include South Park Season 25 and Orphan First Kill 

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jan 26, 20235:06 PM EST
3 comments
Orphan First Kill girl in hospital bed

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada.

Highlights include the 25th season of South ParkOrphan First Kill (pictured) and Boys in Blue. See below for the full list:

February 1st

  • The Challenge (Season 1)
  • Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn (special)
  • That Girl Lay (Season 1)

February 2nd

  • South Park (Season 25)

February 3rd

  • As Seguidoras (The Followers) (Season 1)
  • Infamously in Love
  • Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
  • Stepping Into Love

February 7th

  • Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
  • Coach Carter
  • A Crime on the Bayou
  • House of Lies (all seasons)
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Polyamory (all seasons)
  • Selma
  • SpongeBob SquarePants (new episode block)
  • Vanilla Sky

February 8th

  • Oasis — There We Were… Now Here We Are (special)

February 10th

  • At Midnight
  • Boys in Blue (docuseries)
  • Orphan: First kill

February 14th

  • American Gigolo (1980)
  • Failure to Launch
  • Gigolos (all seasons)
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • La La Land
  • The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)
  • United States of Tara (all seasons)

February 17th

  • Run & Gun

February 21st

  • Hell of High Water
  • The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
  • Sicario
  • Winchester
  • Wind River
  • Young Dylan (new episode block)
  • Ze Network (Season 1)

February 22nd

  • Oasis — 10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Live at Barrowlands (Special)

February 23rd

  • The Infernal Machine

February 24th

  • Margaux
  • Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effect (Special)
  • Resistance: 1942

February 25th

  • The Challenge: UK (Season 1)

February 28th

  • I, Tonya
  • Interstellar
  • No Escape
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Santiago of the Seas (new episode block)
  • 100 Things to Do Before High School
  • The Wolf of Wall Street

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in January here.

Image credit: Paramount

