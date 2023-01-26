New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2023

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada.
Highlights include the 25th season of South Park, Orphan First Kill (pictured) and Boys in Blue. See below for the full list:
February 1st
- The Challenge (Season 1)
- Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn (special)
- That Girl Lay (Season 1)
February 2nd
- South Park (Season 25)
February 3rd
- As Seguidoras (The Followers) (Season 1)
- Infamously in Love
- Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
- Stepping Into Love
February 7th
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
- Coach Carter
- A Crime on the Bayou
- House of Lies (all seasons)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Polyamory (all seasons)
- Selma
- SpongeBob SquarePants (new episode block)
- Vanilla Sky
February 8th
- Oasis — There We Were… Now Here We Are (special)
February 10th
- At Midnight
- Boys in Blue (docuseries)
- Orphan: First kill
February 14th
- American Gigolo (1980)
- Failure to Launch
- Gigolos (all seasons)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- La La Land
- The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)
- United States of Tara (all seasons)
February 17th
- Run & Gun
February 21st
- Hell of High Water
- The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
- Sicario
- Winchester
- Wind River
- Young Dylan (new episode block)
- Ze Network (Season 1)
February 22nd
- Oasis — 10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Live at Barrowlands (Special)
February 23rd
- The Infernal Machine
February 24th
- Margaux
- Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effect (Special)
- Resistance: 1942
February 25th
- The Challenge: UK (Season 1)
February 28th
- I, Tonya
- Interstellar
- No Escape
- The Loudest Voice
- Santiago of the Seas (new episode block)
- 100 Things to Do Before High School
- The Wolf of Wall Street
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in January here.
Image credit: Paramount