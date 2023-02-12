Will you pay an extra $8 per month for Netflix password sharing?

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing in a big way.

In a February 8th blog post, the streaming giant revealed it now costs $8 per month to add up to two people outside your household to your Netflix account.

These sub-accounts have their own profile, personalized recommendations, logins and passwords.

There are several restrictions, however. You can’t add an account if you’re on Netflix tiers with ads or the Basic tier. If you’re on the Standard Netflix tier, you can add one other person, and if you’re on the Premium tier, which costs $21.99 per month, you can add two additional members.

