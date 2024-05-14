Google shows off video generation tech alongside Donald Glover

Unexpectedly, Donald Glover made a cameo at Google’s I/O to talk about Google’s new generative AI video creation tool called VideoFX.

We put our cutting-edge video generation model Veo in the hands of filmmaker @DonaldGlover and his creative studio, Gilga. Let’s take a look. ↓ #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/oNLDq1YlHC — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 14, 2024

The tool is powered by Google DeepMind’s Veo model and while the demos shown off on stage were well shot and pretty jaw-dropping, there were still lots of tells to indicate that it’s an AI video. One example of cowboy boots walking in a dusty barn has a weird distortion behind each foot, and other videos also have strange flaws. That said, it’s really good and will likely get better faster than we think.

Introducing Veo: our most capable generative video model. 🎥 It can create high-quality, 1080p clips that can go beyond 60 seconds. From photorealism to surrealism and animation, it can tackle a range of cinematic styles. 🧵 #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/6zEuYRAHpH — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 14, 2024

On stage, Google said that the tool would be available to some today, but most people need to sign up for the wait list to get access at some point in the future. Notably, many of the new features Google showed off at I/O 2024 are also available on labs.google with the VideoFX wait list.

Image credit: Google (screenshot)