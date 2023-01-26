New on Crave: February 2023

Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in February (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in February 2023:
February 1st
- Crave Celebrates Black History Month highlighting Black creators
- Crave Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Valentine’s Day programming
February 2nd
- Black Ice @9pm ET
February 3rd
- The Other Two: Seasons 1-2
- Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon
- Firestarter
- The Games Maker
- Escaping the Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevieve Bauchemin
- The Colony — Starz
- The Dirties — Starz
- The Inhabitant — Starz
- Get On Up — Starz
- Madea’s Family Reunion — Starz
- Madea Goes Jail — Starz
- 120 BPM — Starz
- Beginners Guide to Endings — Starz
- Born to be Blue — Starz
- Closet Monster — Starz
February 6th
- C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood: Season 1 @9pm ET
February 7th
- All That Breathes @9pm ET
February 10th
- Pleasure
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Milton’s Secret
- The Swearing Jar
- Leverage: Redemption: Season 2
- Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records: Episodes 1-2
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News: Season 1
- Transplant: Season 3
- The Grand Seduction — Starz
- Into The Forest — Starz
- Leap Year — Starz
- Mack & Rita — Starz
- Madea’s Witness Protection — Starz
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas — Starz
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween — Starz
- Good Neighbors — Starz
- Let Me In — Starz
- Mean Dreams — Starz
- Men With Brooms — Starz
- Milton’s Secret — Starz
- My Awkward Sexual Adventure — Starz
February 11th
- Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark @10pm ET
February 16th
- Star Trek: Picard: Season 3
- Drag Race Belgique: Seaosn 1, Episode 1 @3:30pm
February 17th
- Thunder Bay
- Mia and the White Lion
- Wolfhound
- The Nutcracker (2010)
- Pil’s Adventure
- Ozzy
- Showtime!
- Quentin Blake’s Clown
- The Woman King
- Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials – Russell Peters
- Gigi & Nate — Starz
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral — Starz
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls — Starz
- 50/50 — Starz
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys — Starz
February 18th
- Pokémon Animation on Crave — includes Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! and more
February 19th
-
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 10, Episode 1 @11pm
February 20th
- Jumanji — Starz
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Starz
February 24th
- The Marksman
- 1Up
- Lignes de Fuite
- Lord of the Rings (1978)
- Sing
- MTV Cribs: Season 19
- MTV’s Deliciousness: Season 3B
- Children Ruin Everything: Season 2
- A Beautiful Mind — Starz
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds — Starz
- Gulliver Returns — Starz
- Source Code — Starz
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Starz
- Remember Me — Starz
- Secretary — Starz
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — Starz
- Cool Hand Luke — Starz
February 27th
- The Grizzlie Truth
Leaving Crave in February
- David Crosby: Remember My Name (February 2nd)
- High Fidelity: Season 1 (February 13th)
- Supervillain: The Making Of 6IX9INE (February 20th)
- The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (February 21st)
- We Broke Up (February 21st)
- Another Day (February 24th)
- Casino Royale (February 24th)
- Diamonds Are Forever (February 24th)
- Dr. No (February 24th)
- For Your Eyes Only (February 24th)
- From Russia With Love (February 24th)
- GoldenEye (February 24th)
- Goldfinger (February 24th)
- License to Kill (February 24th)
- Live and Let Die (February 24th)
- The Living Daylights (February 24th)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (February 24th)
- Moonraker (February 24th)
- Never Say Never Again (February 24th)
- Octopussy (Feberuary 24th)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (February 24th)
- Quantum of Solace (February 24th)
- Skyfall (February 24th)
- Spectre (February 24th)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (February 24th)
- Thunderball (February 24th)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (February 24th)
- A View to Kil (February 24th)
- The World Is Not Enough (February 24th)
- You Only Live Twice (February 24th)
- French Exit (February 24th)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (February 25th)
- Detroit (February 27th)
- The Fighter (February 28th)
- News of the World (February 28th)
- Ottolenghi & The Cakes of Versaille (February 28th)
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (February 28th)
- I Am Paul Walker (February 28th)
- Hilarious House of Frightenstein: Season 1 (February 28th)
- Aliens Stole My Body (February 28th)
- Candyman (1992) (February 28th)
- Come Play (February 28th)
- Creation Stories (February 28th)
- Curious George: Go West, Go Wild (February 28th)
- Four Good Days (February 28th)
- Golden Arm (February 28th)
- Who Let Dogs Out (February 28th)
- Phantom Boy (February 28th)
- Promising Young Woman (February 28th)
- Safer At Home (February 28th)
- Battle Royale (February 28th)
- Confidence (February 28th)
- Draft Day (February 28th)
- Feris Bueller’s Day Off (February 28th)
- Next Day Air (February 28th)
- Pitch Perfect (February 28th)
- Supergirl (February 28th)
- Three Kings (February 28th)
Image credit: Crave