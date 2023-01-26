New on Crave: February 2023

Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in February (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in February 2023:

February 1st

Crave Celebrates Black History Month highlighting Black creators

Crave Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Valentine’s Day programming

February 2nd

Black Ice @9pm ET

February 3rd

The Other Two: Seasons 1-2

Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon

Firestarter

The Games Maker

Escaping the Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevieve Bauchemin

The Colony — Starz

The Dirties — Starz

The Inhabitant — Starz

Get On Up — Starz

Madea’s Family Reunion — Starz

Madea Goes Jail — Starz

120 BPM — Starz

Beginners Guide to Endings — Starz

Born to be Blue — Starz

Closet Monster — Starz

February 6th

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood: Season 1 @9pm ET

February 7th

All That Breathes @9pm ET

February 10th

Pleasure

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Milton’s Secret

The Swearing Jar

Leverage: Redemption: Season 2

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records: Episodes 1-2

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News: Season 1

Transplant: Season 3

The Grand Seduction — Starz

Into The Forest — Starz

Leap Year — Starz

Mack & Rita — Starz

Madea’s Witness Protection — Starz

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas — Starz

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween — Starz

Good Neighbors — Starz

Let Me In — Starz

Mean Dreams — Starz

Men With Brooms — Starz

Milton’s Secret — Starz

My Awkward Sexual Adventure — Starz

February 11th

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark @10pm ET

February 16th

Star Trek: Picard: Season 3

Drag Race Belgique: Seaosn 1, Episode 1 @3:30pm

February 17th

Thunder Bay

Mia and the White Lion

Wolfhound

The Nutcracker (2010)

Pil’s Adventure

Ozzy

Showtime!

Quentin Blake’s Clown

The Woman King

Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials – Russell Peters

Gigi & Nate — Starz

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral — Starz

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls — Starz

50/50 — Starz

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys — Starz

February 18th

Pokémon Animation on Crave — includes Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! and more

February 19th

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 10, Episode 1 @11pm



February 20th

Jumanji — Starz

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Starz

February 24th

The Marksman

1Up

Lignes de Fuite

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Sing

MTV Cribs: Season 19

MTV’s Deliciousness: Season 3B

Children Ruin Everything: Season 2

A Beautiful Mind — Starz

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds — Starz

Gulliver Returns — Starz

Source Code — Starz

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Starz

Remember Me — Starz

Secretary — Starz

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — Starz

Cool Hand Luke — Starz

February 27th

The Grizzlie Truth

Leaving Crave in February

David Crosby: Remember My Name (February 2nd)

High Fidelity: Season 1 (February 13th)

Supervillain: The Making Of 6IX9INE (February 20th)

The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (February 21st)

We Broke Up (February 21st)

Another Day (February 24th)

Casino Royale (February 24th)

Diamonds Are Forever (February 24th)

Dr. No (February 24th)

For Your Eyes Only (February 24th)

From Russia With Love (February 24th)

GoldenEye (February 24th)

Goldfinger (February 24th)

License to Kill (February 24th)

Live and Let Die (February 24th)

The Living Daylights (February 24th)

The Man with the Golden Gun (February 24th)

Moonraker (February 24th)

Never Say Never Again (February 24th)

Octopussy (Feberuary 24th)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (February 24th)

Quantum of Solace (February 24th)

Skyfall (February 24th)

Spectre (February 24th)

The Spy Who Loved Me (February 24th)

Thunderball (February 24th)

Tomorrow Never Dies (February 24th)

A View to Kil (February 24th)

The World Is Not Enough (February 24th)

You Only Live Twice (February 24th)

French Exit (February 24th)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (February 25th)

Detroit (February 27th)

The Fighter (February 28th)

News of the World (February 28th)

Ottolenghi & The Cakes of Versaille (February 28th)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (February 28th)

I Am Paul Walker (February 28th)

Hilarious House of Frightenstein: Season 1 (February 28th)

Aliens Stole My Body (February 28th)

Candyman (1992) (February 28th)

Come Play (February 28th)

Creation Stories (February 28th)

Curious George: Go West, Go Wild (February 28th)

Four Good Days (February 28th)

Golden Arm (February 28th)

Who Let Dogs Out (February 28th)

Phantom Boy (February 28th)

Promising Young Woman (February 28th)

Safer At Home (February 28th)

Battle Royale (February 28th)

Confidence (February 28th)

Draft Day (February 28th)

Feris Bueller’s Day Off (February 28th)

Next Day Air (February 28th)

Pitch Perfect (February 28th)

Supergirl (February 28th)

Three Kings (February 28th)

Image credit: Crave