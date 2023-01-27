New on Prime Video Canada: February 2023

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and February 2023 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

February 1st

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

The Mummy

Schindler’s List

Before 30

February 2nd

Gary and His Demons: Season 1-2 (Amazon Original)

Mendarat Darurat

Beyond The Light Barrier

February 3rd

Toppen (Amazon Original)

The Estate

Harlem: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Sing

February 4th

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

February 10th

Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon Original)

Clarkson’s Farm: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Farzi (Amazon Original)

Montana Story

For One Night Only (Amazon Original)

Palava

February 11th

Chupke Chupke

February 13th

Jodi

February 14th

Planet Sex (Exclusive Content)

Divorce Mubarak

Wild Wild Punjab

Lights Guns and Actions S2 (Exclusive)

February 15th

The Nanny: Seasons 1-6

Nasha (Exclusive Content)

Manes (Exclusive Content)

February 16th

The Shield: Seasons 1-7

February 17th

Carnival Row: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

A Spy Among Friends (Exclusive Content)

Drinkwater

An Ordinary People

February 18th

Cloverfield

10 Cloverfield Lane

February 20th

Marc Marquez: All In (Exclusive Content)

February 24th

Die Hart (Amazon Original)

The Consultant: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

February 25th

One Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II (Live Event)

Here’s what’s coming to the Prime Video channels

Paramount+ – South Park: Season 25 (2/2)

BritBox – Death in Paradise Season 12 (2/3)

STARZ – Party Down: Season 3 (2/24)

STACKTV – History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (2/13)

Everything leaving Amazon Prime Video