New on Prime Video Canada: January 2023

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video and January 2023 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

January 4th

Nos Étes: Season 1-4

January 6th

LOL: Qui Le Dernier? (Amazon Original)

The Rig: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Payback (Exclusive Content)

January 13th

Hunters: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

The Test: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

January 15th

A Dash of Love

The Perfect Bride

All Things Valentine

The Story of Us

Love, Once and Always

Date with Love

January 20th

The Legend of Vox Machine: Season 2 (Amazon Orignal))

Detective Knight: Independence

Marquerite Volant: Season 1

January 27th

Shotgun Wedding (Amazon Orignal)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

Good Rivals (Amazon Original)

Lupin vs Cats Eye

Alan Patridge – Stratagem

Leaving Prime Video

Maid in Manhattan (January 1st)

Fury (January 1st)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (January 1st)

Zombieland (January 1st)

Catch and Release (January 1st)

Bing (January 6th)

Parks and Recreation (January 8th)

A Quiet Place Part II (January 13th)

Being Erica (January 14th)

Nancy Drew (January 21st)

Charmed (January 28th)

Coming to Prime Video Channels