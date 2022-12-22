Here’s what’s coming to Apple TV+ in January and February

Apple TV+ is giving us a taste of what to expect in the next couple of months.

Below is a list of content coming to the Apple TV+ streaming service in Canada in January and February 2023:

January 13th

Servant: season 4

Super League: The War For Football

January 20th

Truth Be Told: season 3

January 27th

Shrinking

February 3rd

Dear Edward

February 17th

Hello Tomorrow!

Sharper

February 24th

Liaison

The Reluctant Traveler

Here are some previously announced titles coming to Apple TV+



Argylle (new original film)

Ghosted (new original film)

Killers of the Flower Moon (new original film)

Lessons in Chemistry (new series)

Loot: Season 2

Masters of the Air (new series)

Napoleon (new original film)

Physical: Season 3

Schimigadoon: season 2

Severance: season 2

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (new original documentary)

Ted Lasso: Season 3

Tetris (new original film)

The Afterparty: season 2

The Last Thing He Told Me (new limited series)

The Morning Show: season 3

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month and is also included in Apple One bundles.