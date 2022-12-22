fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to Apple TV+ in January and February

Take a peek at what's coming to Apple TV+ in the next two months

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 22, 20223:55 PM EST
Apple TV+ is giving us a taste of what to expect in the next couple of months.

Below is a list of content coming to the Apple TV+ streaming service in Canada in January and February 2023:

January 13th

  • Servant: season 4
  • Super League: The War For Football

January 20th

  • Truth Be Told: season 3

January 27th

  • Shrinking

February 3rd

  • Dear Edward

February 17th

  • Hello Tomorrow!
  • Sharper

February 24th

  • Liaison
  • The Reluctant Traveler

Here are some previously announced titles coming to Apple TV+

  • Argylle (new original film)
  • Ghosted (new original film)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (new original film)
  • Lessons in Chemistry (new series)
  • Loot: Season 2
  • Masters of the Air (new series)
  • Napoleon (new original film)
  • Physical: Season 3
  • Schimigadoon: season 2
  • Severance: season 2
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (new original documentary)
  • Ted Lasso: Season 3
  • Tetris (new original film)
  • The Afterparty: season 2
  • The Last Thing He Told Me (new limited series)
  • The Morning Show: season 3

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month and is also included in Apple One bundles.

