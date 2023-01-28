Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 23-29]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: January 27th, 2023

Genre: Romantic action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

When their wedding party is taken hostage, Tom and Darcy have to work together to save their loved ones.

Shotgun Wedding was directed by Jason Moore (Sisters) and stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas), Sônia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) and Lenny Kravitz (The Hunger Games).

Stream Shotgun Wedding here.

Poker Face

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: January 27th, 2023 (Citytv+ exclusive)

Genre: Mystery-comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Armed with an extraordinary ability to determine whether someone is lying, Charlie hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda to solve mysteries with different casts of characters.

Poker Face was created by Rian Johnson (Knives Out series) and stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Benjamin Bratt (Star), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer), Adrian Brody (The Pianist), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), recent Oscar nominees Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Hong Chau (The Whale) and more.

Stream Poker Face here. Note that a $4.99/month Citvtv+ add-on is required.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Shrinking [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: January 27th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

A grieving therapist begins to reveal his full unfiltered thoughts to his patients, changing everyone’s lives in the process.

Shrinking was created by Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein and How I Met Your Mother‘s Jason Segel and stars Segel, Jessica Williams (Fantastic Beasts series), Luke Tennie (Players), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Lukita Maxwell (Generation), Christa Miller (Cougar Town) and Harrison Ford (Star Wars series).

Stream Shrinking here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Find out what’s coming to Apple TV+ in January and February here.

Crave

Grind Now, Shine Later: The Chris Boucher Story [Crave Original]

Raptors' forward @chrisboucher candidly opens up about his mental and how going to therapy has changed him for the better 💙 #BellLetsTalk "Grind Now Shine Later: The Chris Boucher Story" premieres tonight on @TSN_Sports at 8pm ET. It will also be available on @CraveCanada pic.twitter.com/eQAt2EQv9U — UNINTERRUPTED Canada 🇨🇦 (@UNCanada) January 25, 2023

Crave premiere date: January 25th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 47 minutes

This documentary tells the story of Canadian-Saint Lucian basketball player Chris Boucher, who grew up in poverty in Montreal and rose to stardom with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Stream Grind Now, Shine Later: The Chris Boucher Story here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Extraordinary [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: January 25th, 2023

Genre: Superhero comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (28 to 33 minutes each)

In a world where every adult has superpowers, Jen has to cope with being the only one who doesn’t.

Extraordinary was created by Emma Moran (Have I Got News For You) and stars Máiréad Tyers (Belfast), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), Bilal Hasna (Screw) and Luke Rollason (Jack).

Stream Extraordinary here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of games hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

You People [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: January 27th, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Two LA professionals from different backgrounds fall in love and have to deal with each others’ parents.

You People was directed by Kenya Barris (black-ish) and stars Jonah Hill (Moneyball), Lauren London (The Game), Eddie Murphy (Beverly Hills Cop), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Nia Long (NCIS: Los Angeles) and David Duchovny (The X-Files).

Stream You People here.

Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Basic’ subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: NBC Universal