What tech items are you buying this Black Friday?

This upcoming Friday is the post-American Thanksgiving shopping holiday, ‘Black Friday,’ which, over the last few years, has become a major sale event in Canada.

As always, this is the ultimate shopping holiday (next to Boxing Day in Canada), where retailers discount a ton of products by significant margins. Tech products like TVs, smartphones, phone plans, audio equipment, video games and more will all be on sale.

MobileSyrup has nearly countless deal posts up on our site (welcome to DealSyrup 🧟‍♂️) to help you navigate Black Friday, including the particularly hawt ones linked below:

For this week’s Community Question, we want to know, what are you planning to purchase on Black Friday? Or, are you waiting for Boxing Day? Maybe you’d rather not join in on the rampant consumerism?

I’m probably going to grab a few games, an extra SD card and a charger.

Let us know in the comments below what you plan to buy on Black Friday.

Image credit: Shutterstock