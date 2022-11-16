Google Pixel Watch drops to $379 ahead of Black Friday

Google isn’t slowing down its push of the Pixel portfolio, and now the new Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi-only) is down to $379 (regularly $449).

This price makes the device a little more competitive with other devices like entry-level Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. That said, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Watch and most FitBits are also experiencing sales and price drops as Black Friday approaches.

For more on the Pixel Watch, check out our full review to see if it’s right for you.

If you’re a fan of Google, the search giant is also discounting its Pixel phones ahead of Black Friday.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

Source: Google Store