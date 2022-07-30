Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 25-31]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Paper Girls [Amazon Original]

In 1988, four girls delivering papers find themselves caught in a battle between warring factions of time-travelers.

Based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s comic book series of the same name, Paper Girls stars Sofia Rosinsky (The Other Side of the Door), Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day), Riley Lai Nelet (Altered Carbon), Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) and Nate Corddry (For All Mankind.)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 29th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Paper Girls here.

Uncharted

A young orphan teams up with a fortune hunter to find a fabled treasure before a ruthless billionaire and his mercenaries.

Based on the PlayStation game series of the same name, Uncharted was directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan (The Fighter) and Sophia Ali (The Wilds) as Chloe Frazer, with Tati Gabrielle (You) and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) playing original characters.

Original theatrical release date: February 18th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 29th, 2022

Genre: Adventure

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Stream Uncharted here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Surface [Apple Original]

After suffering a head injury believed to have come from a suicide attempt, an amnesiac woman tries to piece together the truth of her life.

Surface was created by Veronica West (Ugly Betty) and stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Toronto’s Stephan James (Homecoming) and Ari Graynor (Fringe).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: July 29th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Surface here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

A group of teenage girls is tormented by a mysterious assailant who holds them responsible for a tragic past event.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and stars Bailee Madison (Once Upon a Time), Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon TV series), Zaria (Black-ish) and Malia Pyles (Baskets).

Crave release date: July 28th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episode every Thursday)

Genre: Slasher, teen drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin here.

We Met In Virtual Reality

Director Joe Hunting (The AFC Indie Filmmaking Podcast) filmed this entire documentary within VR to show how people, particularly during COVID-19 lockdowns, found connection in the virtual world.

Crave release date: July 27th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream We Met In Virtual Reality here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3) [Disney+ Original]

It’s a new semester, which means the theatre gang has a new competition and new drama to deal with.

Inspired by Disney’s High School Musical films, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was created by Tim Federle (Ferdinand) and stars Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”), Joshua Bassett (Grey’s Anatomy), Matt Cornett (Life in Pieces), Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack) and, returning from the High School Musical movies, Corbin Bleu (Chad) as himself.

Disney+ Canada release date: July 27th, 2022 (first episode, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Mockumentary, musical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series here.

Light & Magic [Disney+ Original]

Writer-director Lawrence Kasdan (The Empire Strikes Back) explores the history of the George Lucas-founded acclaimed visual effects company, Industrial Light and Magic.

Disney+ Canada release date: July 27th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (53 minutes to 1 hour, 3 minutes each)

Stream Light & Magic here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

The Most Hated Man on the Internet [Netflix Original]

After nude photos of her daughter are posted online, a woman goes on a mission against the self-styled “King of Revenge Porn.”

Netflix Canada release date: July 27th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (43 minutes to 1 hour, 1 minute each)

Stream The Most Hated Man on the Internet here.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl [Netflix Original]

This documentary offers an intimate look at the massive career of Timmins, Ontario’s Shania Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history.

Netflix Canada release date: July 27th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Stream Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl here.

Uncoupled [Netflix Original]

After his longtime boyfriend moves out, a real estate broker must restart his life and find someone else while in his 40s.

Uncoupled was created by Darren Star (Beverly Hills, 90210) and Jeffrey Richman (Frazier) and stars Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids), Emerson Brooks (Queens) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom).

Netflix Canada release date: July 29th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (45 to 58 minutes each)

Stream Uncoupled here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

