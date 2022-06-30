Here’s what’s arriving on Disney+ Canada in July 2022

Disney has unveiled the new movies and shows arriving on its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in July.

Note that any movies and shows labelled ‘Star’ are generally considered more adult-rated content from the likes of Hulu, Fox and FX. To learn how to enable parental controls, click here.

Check out the full list below:

July 1st

AKA Jane Roe [Star]

The Birth of Big Air [Star]

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry [Star]

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau [Star]

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Princess (Premiere) [Star]

Rebuilding Paradise

Slaying the Badger

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Stuber [Star]

July 4th

America the Beautiful (Premiere)

American Dad (Season 18) [Star]

July 6th

Big Sky (Season 2) [Star]

Japan: Between Earth and Sky

Wild Argentina (Season 1)

Wonders of the Ocean (Season 1)

July 8th

Be Water [Star]

Big Sur: Wild California

Blow Your Mind [Disney+ Original]

Broke [Star]

Guru of Go [Star]

Of Miracles and Men [Star]

Playing for the Mob [Star]

The Prince of Gold [Star]

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]

July 12th

The Bob’s Burger Movie [Star]

July 13th

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 1)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 3)

Mayans M.C. (Season 4) [Star]

Shots Fired [Star]

Solar Opposites (Season 3 Premiere) [Star]

July 15th

Brothers in Exile [Star]

The Day the Series Stopped [Star]

Deion’s Double Play [Star]

Disneyland Around the Sensors [Disney+ Original]

Doc & Darryl [Star]

Fernando Nation [Star]

Four Days in October [Star]

King of Coke: Living the High Life

Mafia Confidential

Long Gone Summer [Star]

The Perfect Adventure [Disney+ Original]

Silly Little Game [Star]

Star-Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Adventure Awaits

Zombies 3 (Premiere) [Disney+ Original]

July 19th

Aftershock

July 20th

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4) [Disney+ Original]

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]

Sydney to the Max (Season 3) [Disney+ Original]

Tudo Igual, Só Que Não (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]

July 22nd

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist Mission Pluto

July 26th

Santa Evita (Season 1) [Star]

July 27th

The Chicken Squad (Season 1) [Disney Original]

Facing…

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3 Premiere) [Disney Original]

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders (Season 1) [Star]

Light & Magic (Premiere)

July 29th

I Hate Christian Laettner [Star]

JFK: Seven Days That Made a President

Leave No Trace [Star]

Lolo [Star]

The Man with One Red Shoe [Star]

Soul of a Nation presents – Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney