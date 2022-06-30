fbpx
Resources

Here’s what’s arriving on Disney+ Canada in July 2022

The Princess, Zombies 3, High School Musical Season 3 and Light and Magic premiere on Disney+ in July

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jun 30, 20225:33 PM EDT
0 comments

Disney has unveiled the new movies and shows arriving on its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in July.

Note that any movies and shows labelled ‘Star’ are generally considered more adult-rated content from the likes of Hulu, Fox and FX. To learn how to enable parental controls, click here.

Check out the full list below:

July 1st

  • AKA Jane Roe [Star]
  • The Birth of Big Air [Star]
  • The Good, the Bad, the Hungry [Star]
  • Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau [Star]
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • The Princess (Premiere) [Star]
  • Rebuilding Paradise
  • Slaying the Badger
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • Stuber [Star]

July 4th

  • America the Beautiful (Premiere)
  • American Dad (Season 18) [Star]

July 6th

  • Big Sky (Season 2) [Star]
  • Japan: Between Earth and Sky
  • Wild Argentina (Season 1)
  • Wonders of the Ocean (Season 1)

July 8th

  • Be Water [Star]
  • Big Sur: Wild California
  • Blow Your Mind [Disney+ Original]
  • Broke [Star]
  • Guru of Go [Star]
  • Of Miracles and Men [Star]
  • Playing for the Mob [Star]
  • The Prince of Gold [Star]
  • The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]

July 12th

  • The Bob’s Burger Movie [Star]

July 13th

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 1)
  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 3)
  • Mayans M.C. (Season 4) [Star]
  • Shots Fired [Star]
  • Solar Opposites (Season 3 Premiere) [Star]

July 15th

  • Brothers in Exile [Star]
  • The Day the Series Stopped [Star]
  • Deion’s Double Play [Star]
  • Disneyland Around the Sensors [Disney+ Original]
  • Doc & Darryl [Star]
  • Fernando Nation [Star]
  • Four Days in October [Star]
  • King of Coke: Living the High Life
  • Mafia Confidential
  • Long Gone Summer [Star]
  • The Perfect Adventure [Disney+ Original]
  • Silly Little Game [Star]
  • Star-Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Adventure Awaits
  • Zombies 3 (Premiere) [Disney+ Original]

July 19th

  • Aftershock

July 20th

  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds
  • Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4) [Disney+ Original]
  • Siempre Fui Yo (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]
  • Sydney to the Max (Season 3) [Disney+ Original]
  • Tudo Igual, Só Que Não (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]

July 22nd

  • Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
    Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist
  • Mission Pluto

July  26th

  • Santa Evita (Season 1) [Star]

July 27th

  • The Chicken Squad (Season 1) [Disney Original]
  • Facing…
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3 Premiere) [Disney Original]
  • Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders (Season 1) [Star]
  • Light & Magic (Premiere)

July 29th

  • I Hate Christian Laettner [Star]
  • JFK: Seven Days That Made a President
  • Leave No Trace [Star]
  • Lolo [Star]
  • The Man with One Red Shoe [Star]
  • Soul of a Nation presents – Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

The June lineup on Disney+ Canada can be found here.

Image credit: Disney

Comments