Here’s what’s arriving on Disney+ Canada in July 2022

Disney has unveiled the new movies and shows arriving on its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in July.
Note that any movies and shows labelled ‘Star’ are generally considered more adult-rated content from the likes of Hulu, Fox and FX. To learn how to enable parental controls, click here.
Check out the full list below:
July 1st
- AKA Jane Roe [Star]
- The Birth of Big Air [Star]
- The Good, the Bad, the Hungry [Star]
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau [Star]
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- The Princess (Premiere) [Star]
- Rebuilding Paradise
- Slaying the Badger
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Stuber [Star]
July 4th
- America the Beautiful (Premiere)
- American Dad (Season 18) [Star]
July 6th
- Big Sky (Season 2) [Star]
- Japan: Between Earth and Sky
- Wild Argentina (Season 1)
- Wonders of the Ocean (Season 1)
July 8th
- Be Water [Star]
- Big Sur: Wild California
- Blow Your Mind [Disney+ Original]
- Broke [Star]
- Guru of Go [Star]
- Of Miracles and Men [Star]
- Playing for the Mob [Star]
- The Prince of Gold [Star]
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]
July 12th
- The Bob’s Burger Movie [Star]
July 13th
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 1)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 3)
- Mayans M.C. (Season 4) [Star]
- Shots Fired [Star]
- Solar Opposites (Season 3 Premiere) [Star]
July 15th
- Brothers in Exile [Star]
- The Day the Series Stopped [Star]
- Deion’s Double Play [Star]
- Disneyland Around the Sensors [Disney+ Original]
- Doc & Darryl [Star]
- Fernando Nation [Star]
- Four Days in October [Star]
- King of Coke: Living the High Life
- Mafia Confidential
- Long Gone Summer [Star]
- The Perfect Adventure [Disney+ Original]
- Silly Little Game [Star]
- Star-Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Adventure Awaits
- Zombies 3 (Premiere) [Disney+ Original]
July 19th
- Aftershock
July 20th
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4) [Disney+ Original]
- Siempre Fui Yo (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]
- Sydney to the Max (Season 3) [Disney+ Original]
- Tudo Igual, Só Que Não (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]
July 22nd
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist
- Mission Pluto
July 26th
- Santa Evita (Season 1) [Star]
July 27th
- The Chicken Squad (Season 1) [Disney Original]
- Facing…
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3 Premiere) [Disney Original]
- Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders (Season 1) [Star]
- Light & Magic (Premiere)
July 29th
- I Hate Christian Laettner [Star]
- JFK: Seven Days That Made a President
- Leave No Trace [Star]
- Lolo [Star]
- The Man with One Red Shoe [Star]
- Soul of a Nation presents – Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage [Disney+ Original]
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Disney