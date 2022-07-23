Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [July 18-24]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Anything’s Possible [Amazon Original]

After getting encouraged by an online message board, a teenager is inspired to ask out the trans girl he has a crush on.

Anything’s Possible was directed by Billy Porter (Pose) and stars Eva Reign (Sideways Smile), Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Amazon Prime Video Canada: July 22nd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream Anything’s Possible here.

X

In 1979, a group of filmmakers rent out a guesthouse at a farm to shoot a pornographic film, but when their elderly hosts catch them in the act, they soon find themselves fighting for their lives.

X was written and directed by Ti West (In a Valley of Violence) and stars Mia Goth (Suspiria), Jenna Ortega (You), Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect series) and “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper Kid Cudi (credited as Scott Mescudi).

Original theatrical release date: March 18th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 21st, 2022

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream X here.

Apple TV+

Trying (Season 3) [Apple Original]

After finally getting their wish, Nikki and Jason must now navigate life with two children.

Trying was created by Andy Wolton (Lookalikes) and stars Esther Smith (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Rafe Spall (Black Mirror).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: July 22nd, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Trying here.

Crave

Last Night in Soho

A fashion school student finds herself dreaming of an aspiring singer in the 1960s, which eventually unravels something sinister.

Last Night in Soho was directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) and stars Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and the late Diana Rigg (the British series The Avengers) in her final film role.

Original theatrical release date: October 22nd, 2021

Crave premiere date: July 22nd, 2022

Genre: Psychological horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Stream Last Night in Soho here.

Netflix

The Gray Man [Netflix Original]

After discovering dark secrets, the CIA’s top mercenary is forced to go on the run as he’s hunted by a former colleague and international assassins.

Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo (the latter of whom co-wrote the film) and stars London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Dhanush (Vadachennai) and Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo).

It’s worth noting that in addition to reuniting the Russo brothers with Evans, The Gray Man was co-written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote all four of the Russos’ Marvel movies, including Infinity War and Endgame. The Gray Man is also Netflix’s most expensive film ever with a budget of around $200 million USD ($260 million CAD).

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 22nd, 2022

Genre: Action thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes

Stream The Gray Man here.

My Little Pony: A New Generation Sing Along [Netflix Original]

A young pony brings magic back to her world with a herd of new friends in this sing-along version of My Little Pony: A New Generation.

A New Generation Sing Along features the voices of Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and James Marsden (X-Men series).

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 18th, 2022

Genre: Animated family musical

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Stream My Little Pony: A New Generation Sing Along here.

