Google adds over 90 global monuments to AR Search

After adding AR versions of dinosaurs, insects and even anime characters to its Search app, Google has now added over 90 monuments from around the world for you to place in your surroundings.
The feature works in Google Search on Android smartphones and the Google app for iOS devices.
All you need to do is search for a famous monument, like the Eiffel Tower or the Statue of Liberty, using a mobile device and tap on ‘View in 3D’ in the search results. From there, you can tap ‘View in your space’ to place the monument in your room, with added options to zoom in and rotate the 3D model.
The new 3D monuments are now available on all devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or later, as well as iOS 11 or later.
Find all the monuments added the to AR feature below (via 9to5Google):
|Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel
|Conservatory of Flowers
|Neuschwanstein Castle
|St. Patrick’s Cathedral
|Alcatraz Island
|Eiffel Tower
|Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum
|St. Paul’s Cathedral
|Alhambra
|Empire State Building
|One World Trade Center
|St. Peter’s Basilica
|Amazon Theatre
|Ferry Building
|Palace of Versailles
|Statue of Liberty National Monument
|Arasaka Imperia Residence
|Flatiron Building
|Palace of Westminster
|Stonehenge
|Arc de Triomphe
|Giotto’s Bell Tower
|Palais Garnier
|The Angel of Independence
|Aztec Stadium
|Golden Gate Bridge
|Palazzo Vecchio
|The British Museum
|Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe
|Japan National Stadium
|Pantheon
|The Centre Pompidou
|Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence
|Kaminarimon Gate
|Panthéon
|The Metropolitan Museum of Art
|Basilica of Santa Maria Novella
|Kensington Palace
|Parthenon
|The Painted Ladies
|Big Ben
|La Sagrada Familia
|Piazza della Signoria
|The Palace of Fine Arts
|Brooklyn Bridge
|Leaning Tower of Pisa
|Piazza Navona
|Tokyo National Museum
|Buckingham Palace
|Les Invalides
|PIER 39
|Tokyo Skytree
|Campidoglio square
|London Eye
|Pitti Palace
|Tokyo Tower
|Capela Curial de São Francisco de Assis
|Louvre Museum
|Placa de Catalunya
|Tower of London
|Castel Sant’Angelo
|Magic Fountain of Montjuic
|Ponte Vecchio
|Trafalgar Square
|Castle of Good Hope
|Meiji Jingu
|Rhodes Memorial
|Trevi Fountain
|Cathedral of Barcelona
|Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral
|Rockefeller Center
|Union Buildings
|Cathedral of Brasilia
|Monument of the Ninos Heroes
|Roman Forum
|Ushiku Building
|Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore
|Monument to the Revolution
|Sacré-Cœur
|Voortrekker Monument
|Cathedrale Norte-Dame de Paris
|Moses Mabhida Stadium
|San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge
|Westminster Abbey
|Chapultepec Castle
|Mount Rushmore National Memorial
|São Paulo Cathedral
|Yoyogi National Stadium
|Christ the Redeemer
|Musée d’Orsay
|Sensō-Ji
|Zojoji
|Coit Tower
|National Museum of Nature and Science
|Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
|Columbus Monument
|National Palace
|Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple