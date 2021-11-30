Amazon Canada unveils list of ‘Epic Deals’

Did you miss out on the mega ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday’ tech deals? Don’t worry because Amazon Canada is back at it with a fancy new name for its latest round of discounts called “Epic Deals.”
For those interested in scoring even more offers, below is a round-up:
- Fitbit Versa 3 — $199.95 (Save 33 percent)
- Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack – Bluetooth Tracker — $19.99 — (Save 33 percent)
- Tile Essentials (2020) 4-pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim, 2 Stickers) — $69.99 (Save 22 percent)
- Samsung HW-T400/ZC 2.0 40 Watt Sound Bar Speaker for — $128 (Save 28 percent)
- LG OLED65C1 65-inch 4K Smart 120Hz OLED TV — $2,297 (Save 12 percent)
- Hisense 55-inch Smart 4K QLED 120 Hz Dolby Vision HDR10+ Android TV — $898 (Save 18 percent)
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,998 — Save 26 percent
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $49.99 (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 ($20 off)
- Blue Microphones Yeti USB Mic for $129.98 — Save 28 percent
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset for $49.96 — Save 17 percent
- SanDisk SD Cards (up to 38 percent off)
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) — $149.00 (Save 7 percent)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $249.98 (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Flip Essential Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $99.98 (Save 29 percent)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue) — $249.98 (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $99.98 (Save 55. percent)
- Save on Select Samsung Monitors — (Up to 34 percent)
- JBL Club Pro+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones — $169.98 (Save 43 percent)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter — $21.24 (Save 36 percent)
- JBL Cinema SB190 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Virtual Dolby Atmos — $309.98 (Save 31 percent)
- JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $69.98 (Save 22 percent)
- JBL Endurance Run Wired Sweatproof In-Ear Sport Headphones — $17.98 (Save 40 percent)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite — $24.99 (Save $25)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — $389.99 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Black — $139.99 (Save $50.01)
- 23andMe Ancestry Kit for $89 — (Save 31 percent)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada