Do you bring your smartphone into the shower with you?

Thanks to everyone who didn’t make me feel weird about my last ‘Community Question‘ where I asked, “Am I weird for wanting to put a smart speaker in my bathroom?”

Most people seem to agree that this is a reasonable thing to do, and I really appreciate that. For my next question, I want to know: “do you bring your phone or tablet into the shower with you?”

To clarify, I don’t mean using your phone or tablet while taking a bath — I’m specifically talking about while you’re showering.

Modern smartphones and tablets typically feature IP68 water and dust resistance, so you can definitely bring most devices into the shower without fear of breaking them, but is anyone actually doing this?

I’ve taken my smartphone for a dip once just for fun to finish an episode of Fashion Photo Ruview because I already started it and didn’t want it to end.

However, I know MobileSyrup‘s Patrick O’Rouke and Bradley Bennett both regularly watch content and listen to music with devices in the shower. I think it’s a bit weird, but to each their own.

Do you guys ever bring your phone or tablet into the shower with you? Let us know in the comments below, and if the consensus is overwhelming, “yes,” I’ll try bringing the next phone I review into the shower with me to watch an episode of You.